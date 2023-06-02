



Times are a-changing, and as many of us adapt to eating less meat, we are questioning how we can cut down our dogs’ meaty diets without compromising their protein intake. It’s estimated that 20% of the world’s fish and meat is consumed by pets, and insects require much less land and water than farmed meat, and produce vastly less CO2. So, many owners are now opting to hunt down the best insect dog food to help reduce their carbon pawprint while retaining all the healthy protein and nutrients an active dog needs. In fact, insects can provide up to two times more protein per 100g, compared to beef, according to leading insect-based dog food company Grub Club.

Crickets, black soldier larvae and mealworm are currently used in the majority of insect foods, but this is very much a developing market. Insect-based dog food is often recommended for those that suffer from allergies to meat or grain, as it is naturally hypoallergenic, and rich in omegas and amino acids. Insect protein is recognised by the British Veterinary Association for its environmental and health benefits. It is nutritious, palatable and bio-available, and is seen as a sensible alternative for eco-conscious dog owners who want to feed their pet a livestock-free diet, rather than home-made vegan or vegetarian diets which might not provide adequate nutrition. It’s available as wet dog food or dry dog food.

Best insect dog food: what’s the choice?

Grub Club All-Day Buffet

Insect: Black soldier fly larvae | Insect composition: 30% | Format: Kibble | Size: 1.5kg or 6kg | RRP: From £14.99 |

This is a nutritionally complete, hypoallergenic dry food that includes antioxidant-rich blueberries and pomegranates for immune health, linseed, yucca, apple and prebiotics for digestive goodness, as well as the primary ingredient, insect protein. It is approved by vets and has been developed by some of the world’s leading animal nutritionists.

Dogs seem to love it, although as it’s a dry kibble a slosh of water is a popular addition.

Yora

Insect: Black soldier fly larvae | Insect composition: 36% | Format: Kibble | Options: Puppy, Small Breed, All Breed, Large Breed, Light/senior | Size: 1.5kg or 12kg | RRP: From £14.99 |

This hypoallergenic kibble has scientific backing and is approved by vets. It’s made from superfood insects combined with oats, potato, seaweed and other goodies. Depending on which type you buy, there may be immunity, joint or cognitive support.

Yora says that they pack in 25% more insect than other brands – and theirs does contain the highest percentage we found in any insect-based food we found.

Percuro

Insect: Black soldier fly larvae | Insect composition: 28% | Format: Kibble | Options: Puppy, Adult S, Adult L | Sizes: 2kg, 6kg, 10kg | RRP: From £17.99 |

This vegetarian kibble is made from 100% sustainable clean insect protein and plant-based ingredients. It is a natural calming complex with hemp seed oil and dried chamomile, and contains stomach-friendly prebiotics for healthy digestion. Algae oil makes it rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, for healthy skin and coat. It also contains other natural ingredients such as naked oats, green peas, flaxseed, dried apples and chicory.

A great alternative to traditional meat-based diets, and dogs typically love the taste.

Wilsons Insect Protein

Insect: Black soldier fly larvae | Insect composition: 33% | Format: Cold-pressed pellet | Options: Puppy, small adult or large adult | Size: 2kg, 10kg | RRP: From £19.99 |

A complete insect-based meal developed by nutritionists that is rich in Omega-3, wheat-free, packed with proteins and low in purines (which can be detrimental to certain breeds). It is a highly nutritious blend of insects, fruit and vegetables, with black soldier fly high in protein and amino acids, while yellow pea and apple support digestive health and meet sensitive dietary needs.

The cold-pressing process retains nutrients, making it nutritionally dense, so you should be able to feed your dog less than you would of traditional kibble.

MjAMjAM Insect

Insect composition: 32% | Format: Wet | Size: 400g | RRP: From £16.99 for pack of six tins |

This is a high-protein, complete wet dog food containing a mix of chicken and insect or veal and insect. It is grain-free and is made up mostly of meat and insect. It also contains broth, eggshells and mineral nutrients.

For dogs that don’t enjoy a dry food, this is good option without going full insect-based.

Tuggs

Insect: Black soldier fly larvae | Insect composition: 20% | Format: Fresh/frozen | Size: 300g | RRP: £19.99 for six pouches |

Tuggs holds the claim of being “the UK’s only fresh, insect-based dog food provider, prioritising our pets’ wellbeing all while minimising our carbon pawprint”. The meals are a mix of animal meat with insect and other healthy ingredients, so this is a halfway house between going full insect from a meat-based diet. The food is gently cooked, and made with fresh ingredients, and arrives frozen, so you just need to defrost to serve.

These vet-approved meals come in pre-portioned recipes on subscription, so you key in your dog’s weight, age, activity level, preferences and so on, and Tuggs suggests a daily requirement. There are currently four meals to choose from: Turkey Triumph, Cod Crew, Beef Brigade and Pork Power.

Our resident springer spaniel tester loved all the recipes. He is not a fusspot, but he does have digestive issues meaning that he is usually fed a raw diet as it suits him best. I was delighted to observe no digestive changes after eating this insect-based food, and it’s tempting to make the switch.

