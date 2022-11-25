



There is no simple answer to the question, “what is the best dry dog food on the market?”. There is an enormous variety of complete dry foods (kibbles) out there, and ultimately it can be a case of trial and error to find out what best suits your individual dog. Your vet may have some recommendations, particularly if your dog suffers from digestive upsets, but be aware that some practices are affiliated to feed companies.

Discovering which kibble best suits your dog can be a minefield, as deceptive marketing and conflicting advice will sway your opinion. Some dogs cope better with a grain-free diet, others seem impervious to digestive issues. There are ingredients that cause skin issues to flare up, and others that produce a shiny coat. Some of the best dry dog foods are very expensive, but your budget may even out if you find you’re taking fewer trips to the vet, or no longer have to shell out for a pricey supplement.

Each kibble has a different ratio of protein to fat and carbs; they differ on the type of grain used – if at all – and the method of production, for example extrusion or cold pressing. All these factors play a part in the food’s suitability for different dogs.

Don’t forget, when changing dog food, always do it gradually to avoid stomach upsets.

Best dry dog food

Wellness Core

Options:Small, medium or large | Flavours: Wide selection | RRP: From £10.92 for 1.5kg (small dog) |

This dry dog food is designed to be easy to digest, with prebiotic fibre and probiotics. It supports mobility of adult dogs with glucosamine, chondroitin sulphate and controlled sodium levels.

Fresh meat is the main ingredient, giving 34% of protein. It is grain-free, supporting a high-protein and meat-rich nutrition. And it is naturally hypoallergenic, containing no cereals, gluten, eggs, artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

A puppy version is also available.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsandfriends.co.uk or petsathome.co.uk

In the US? View at amazon.com, walmart.com or chewy.com

Taste Of The Wild

Flavours: High prairie (roasted venison and bison), pacific stream (smoked salmon), southwest canyon (wild boar), sierra mountain (roasted lamb), wetlands (wild fowl) or Appalachian valley (venison and garbanzo beans) | RRP: From £12.82 for 2kg |

This kibble is based on the ancestral canine diet, giving today’s dogs the taste of something of the wild, alongside the best nutrition now available, for healthy skin, coat and digestion. It is made up of 60% meat content (providing 32% protein), with fruits and vegetables such as sweet potatoes, blueberries, chicory root and raspberries providing natural antioxidants. It is grain-free for maximum digestion.

Puppy version also available.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsandfriends.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or jollyes.co.uk

In the US? View at amazon.com, chewy.com or walmart.com

Skinner’s Field & Trial

Options: Adult working dog, working 23, young working dog, puppy, maintenance or light/senior | Flavours: Chicken/rice, duck/rice, muesli, salmon/rice, lamb/rice, chicken, turkey/rice, grain-free |RRP: From £7.88 for 2.5kg |

A nutritionally complete sensitive food, formulated to be free from wheat, wheat gluten, dairy, beef, egg and soya. Skinners Field & Trial offers a range of 19 nutritionally complete diets for active and working dogs of every age, breed and activity level. Protein level of 25%. No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.

Made by a British family business with “over 50 years of nutritional know-how, rooted in canine science and a lifetime with their dogs who understand what it takes to keep dogs active healthy and ready for a challenge”.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsandfriends.co.uk or petsathome.co.uk

Forthglade Complete Cold Pressed

Options: From +2 months (puppy, adult and senior) | Flavours: Chicken, duck or turkey | RRP: From £14.60 for 2kg |

Cold pressed dog food is produced at lower temperatures than the traditional methods of making dry dog food, known as extrusion, aiming to preserve more of the nutrients. This product is made using natural ingredients, along with added vitamins, minerals and botanicals. It is grain-free, making it easier to digest.

It is made from 32.5% meat, providing 26% protein.

It is comparatively expensive per kilogram, but cold pressed food is nutritionally denser so your dog will require smaller portions.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

Hills Science Plan

Options: Puppy, adult 1–6, adult 7+, senior 11+ sensitive stomach and skin or healthy mobility | Flavours: Chicken, lamb/rice | RRP: From £14 for 1.5kg (for small and miniature dogs) |

This complete dry food is formulated with high-quality protein to support lean muscle and balanced sodium and phosphorus to sustain healthy vital organs. It contains clinically proven antioxidants, lean proteins and omega 3. Protein level 20.8%. No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours.

This product is often sold in veterinary practices. It has many options to suit all sorts of dogs, sizes, and dietary requirements.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or jollyes.co.uk or

In the US? View at amazon.com, chewy.com or walmart.com

Nature’s Harvest

Flavours: Chicken or seafood | RRP: £12.49 for 1kg |

A good option for those who would like to feed their dog raw food, but find it impractical. This is a cold-pressed pellet, made at low temperatures unlike the high-heat treatments of traditional kibble. This is to maintain the nutritional benefits of the ingredients, providing a protein-dense natural dog food.

It is hypoallergenic, grain- and gluten-free, containing fewer of those ingredients commonly associated with allergies. It is made from simple ingredients, such as fish and sweet potato, enhanced with vitamins and a selection of herbs including parsley, thyme, rosemary and oregano. Protein level 34%.

Dogs require smaller portions as it is nutrient-dense with no fillers. Can be fed to dogs at all stages from four weeks.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

