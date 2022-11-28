



The best wet dog food contains more meat, fewer carbs and preservatives than the average kibble. Yes, they are messier and smellier from a human perspective, but many dogs love wet food and there are health benefits too. The higher moisture content is helpful for those dogs that don’t drink as much as they should, or have a medical condition such as urinary or kidney disease.

Some dogs simply prefer to eat wet, meaty food, which tends to be stronger-smelling than dry dog food. And while kibble can encourage dogs to chew, which helps prevent tartar build-up (as do the best dental chews), dogs that have dental disease or teeth problems may prefer wet food.

As with any dietary changes, introduce new food gradually.

Best wet dog food

Lily’s Kitchen Classic Dinner

Flavours: Chicken/turkey casserole, lamb hotpot and cottage pie | RRP: £39 for 12 x 400g tins |

An array of dinners from “cottage pie” and “Sunday lunch” to “chicken and turkey casserole”, this is a multipack of nutritionally complete wet food for dogs at all stages from four months.

It is made from freshly prepared meat, vegetables, fruits, botanicals and herbs, with no meat meal, bone meal or rendered meat. Crude protein level approx 10%; fat 5.1%.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or lilyskitchen.co.uk

Forthglade Grain-Free

Flavours: Turkey, duck and lamb | RRP: £19.49 for 12 x 395g tins |

Featuring popular grain-free recipes, such as turkey, duck, chicken with liver, chicken and lamb, Forthglade’s variety pack are the ideal way to mix up mealtimes. Gentle on sensitive tummies and free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, Forthglade uses naturally delicious recipes with healthy vegetables, such as sweet potato and butternut squash, in the place of grains to provide a balanced diet. Crude protein level approx 10.5%; fat 8%.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk, petsandfriends.co.uk or forthglade.com

Naturediet Feel Good

Flavours: Chicken, chicken/lamb, fish, lamb, salmon or turkey/chicken |RRP: £22.40 for 16 x 390g |

This complete and nutritionally balanced natural dog food contains all the essential nutrients needed for a healthy canine diet. Made from 100% natural ingredients to provide a gentle, nourishing diet ideal for fussy eaters and dogs with sensitive tummies. Wheat-free and gluten-free.

Made in Norfolk with eco-friendly recyclable packaging and British sourced ingredients to keep food miles low and carbon footprint small. Crude protein level approx 10%; fat 2–9%.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or or jollyes.co.uk

Billy + Margot

Flavours: Lamb, wild boar, herring, chicken or salmon | RRP: £15.99 for 6 x 395g tins |

Premium wet dog food made by a canine nutritionist containing a fresh single protein source, plus luxury superfoods – such as flax seed and safflower oil – and holistic ingredients designed for a dog’s complex nutritional needs. Ideal for dogs with sensitive digestion, gluten intolerance, wheat allergy or chemical sensitivities such as hair loss, itchiness and sore skin. Also available in pouches.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

Pooch & Mutt

Flavours: Chicken/pumpkin/pea, turkey/chicken, chicken/beef and turkey/duck | RRP: £22.99 for 12 x 375g |

Premium grain-free, complete wet dog food, made to a new and improved recipe that includes locally sourced fresh meat and vegetables from British farms and prebiotics. Free from grain, cereal, gluten and GM produce. Suitable from one year plus, and puppy food for young dogs is also available. Crude protein approx 10%; fat 7.5%.

With 100% recyclable packaging; according to the manufacturer, cartons have an 80% lower global warming potential than cans.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or poochandmutt.co.uk

Pets Love Fresh

Flavours: Chicken, pork or beef | RRP: £35.90 for 4kg |

Chubb roll made with fresh British meat, as well as organic brown rice, vitamins and nutrients, seaweed, egg and cranberries. There are no additives or preservatives – this dog food arrives at your door frozen straight from fresh and is defrosted prior to feeding. It is vet and nutritionist approved, and is designed to be easily digestible for dogs to get the most nutrition possible out of their food. Also available for puppies.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

