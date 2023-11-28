



Choosing what sort of diet you will give your new puppy is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in your young dog’s life. Puppy food is designed specifically to meet the requirements of growing dogs, in terms of protein and fat content in particular, so don’t be tempted to use adult dog food. Within the puppy range, you will need to decide whether it’s best to feed wet, dry or raw versions of the best dog foods for puppies. Each one has their own pros and cons. While the majority of dog owners opt for one of the best dry puppy food options, wet has many benefits which make it worth considering.

Wet puppy food provides a highly satisfying meal as you can feed a bigger volume of food with the same amount of calories, which is great for those with big appetites as well as for tempting fussy eaters. Wet food also tends to be more palatable, as well as easier to chew and swallow. The high moisture content will ensure that your puppy takes in enough fluids.

Many dog owners do a bit of both. Variety is useful as it encourages your puppy be less picky and enables him to enjoy the advantages of both.

Whatever you intend to feed, make sure that you find out what your puppy is being fed currently, as you will need to make a gradual switch over about a week while you monitor how his digestive system is coping with the change.

Best wet puppy food: the choice

Forthglade Complete Natural Wet Puppy Food

Flavours: Duck, chicken, lamb/liver, chicken/liver or variety pack | RRP: From £26.09 for 18 395g trays |

A complete wet food, containing everything your pup needs to grow and develop. It is available in wholegrain or grain-free, and is “bursting with goodness”, using natural ingredients with added vitamins, minerals and botanicals. The ingredients are gently steamed to retain natural flavour and goodness. This food has won a Best Wet Dog Food Award in 2023.

Suitable for puppies from two to 12 months.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

Billy + Margot Grain Free Puppy Wet Food Cans

Flavours: Chicken/superfoods or lamb/superfoods | RRP: £42 for 12 x 395g cans |

Billy + Margot recipes are created by renowned canine nutritionist Marie Jones, using the highest quality freshly cooked ingredients and natural vitamin-rich ingredients. Nourishing superfoods include peas, flaxseed, coconut oil and Manuka honey to help promote wellbeing, with added salmon oil to support your pup’s healthy growth and development.

This wet food is grain-free. The manufacturers believe that as young dogs have small, sensitive tummies, their digestive system may find it hard to cope with grains, as well as artificial additive and synthetic chemicals, which could lead to allergies and sensitive skin.

Billy + Margot also do a kibble for puppies in the same flavour, which we’ve featured in our guide to the best dry puppy food.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

Pooch & Mutt Puppy Food

Flavours: Chicken | RRP: From £2.49 for 375g |

A “new and improved” grain-free recipe including locally sourced fresh meat and vegetables from British farms. It is also free from cereal, gluten, beef, soy and GM produce. It’s high in quality protein, for healthy growth and development, and includes added prebiotics to aid healthy digestion. Carrots provide vitamin A for a healthy immune system; potato for vitamin B6 (immune response); parsnip for fibre and seaweed for vitamins, minerals and as a source of prebiotics.

Suitable for puppies from eight weeks. Comes in 100% recyclable Tetra cartons.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, poochandmutt.co.uk or petsathome.com

Naturediet Feel Good Puppy Food

Flavours: Chicken with rice and carrots | RRP: £28.22 for 18 x 390g packs |

A complete puppy food available in grain or grain-free. These packs contain 100% natural ingredients for a gentle digestion, ideal for fussy eaters and dogs with sensitive tummies. Free from artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, and gently steam-cooked to retain natural goodness and flavour – dogs seem to love it!

Suitable from four weeks. Bonus for the eco-friendly packaging; recyclable plant-based cartons made from sustainably sourced, renewable materials.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Lovejoys Complete Wet Puppy Food

Flavours: Chicken/rice/vegetable | RRP: From £1.99 for 395g |

This Norfolk-based company uses high-quality ingredients including 65% fresh, farm-reared chicken for the protein so vital in these early playful days.

It’s a hypoallergenic formula, which contains no beef, pork, soya, eggs, wheat or dairy. It does include seaweed, which is rich in iodine and trace elements, balanced minerals for strong bones, and glucosamine and chondroitin for healthy joints.

A quality product which most dogs will readily wolf down!

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Edgard Cooper Puppy Food

Flavours: Duck and chicken | RRP: £13.79 for 6 x 400g |

Duck meat is ideal for helping your puppy build muscle, while chicken is great for strengthening the immune system. This recipe contains no processed meat or meat meal, and is cooked slowly at a low temperature. This means it smells and tastes great (at least, your pup will think so), and is full of easily digestible antioxidants and nutrients for your young dog’s growing needs.

The grain-free recipe is ideal for puppies’ sensitive tummies.

The tins are recyclable, while 10% of profits go to the Dog Care Clinic in Sri Lanka, supporting stray dogs.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

