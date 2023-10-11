Out and about with a new puppy: the best doggie slings





There are few events more exciting in the world than the arrival of a new puppy. Friends flock round to meet them, passers-by stop to coo, and the new owners can’t stop gazing at their little bundle of fluff. You’ll want to keep the pup with you at all times, but those baby legs aren’t yet developed enough to spend long periods padding around on the ground. Nor should he be left along for long periods. One great way to get around those times when you need to get out and about is to use one of the best puppy slings.

Puppy slings work much like baby slings – a soft fabric pouch that fits round your body so that you can carry a lightweight pup when you are out on a walk. When the puppy develops and is allowed out for short walks, you can pick him up and carry him easily in the sling before he gets tired.

Puppies tend to enjoy being carried in a sling – they provide a cosy shelter where a puppy feels safe. They are designed to be comfortable for your dog while at the same time providing you with support as you carry their weight. Slings are idea for puppies and very small dogs. For larger, heavier dogs, one of the best dog backpacks is a better option.

6 of the best puppy slings

Cuby Puppy Sling

Puppy weight: Up to 6kg | RRP: £19.99 |

A cotton carrier which is soft and breathable. It has a wide adjustable shoulder strap, for your comfort, with a buckle design to make it easy to take on and off. It also has a zip-up pocket on the strap to hold any valuables or treats.

You can zip the pup in to the large sling pocket for safety, and there is a hard cushion within to support the pet.

These are made of double-layer fabric, so it’s reversible (plain one side, checked the other), and available in a range of colours.

Lontg Dog Sling

Puppy weight: Up to 5kg | RRP: £13.80 |

This adjustable shoulder sling is made of high-quality Oxford cloth and breathable mesh material and an elastic cushion. You can zip the pup in and it also features a hook inside to attack to your pet’s collar, to prevent him falling out.

A front pocket fits in all your small valuables such as keys and phone.

PetLoft Sling

Puppy weight: Up to 5kg | RRP: From £19 |

A reversible sling made from high-quality soft cotton and polyesters. It is strong yet ultra-comfy. The cross-design frees your hands, while the wide adjustable shoulder strap distributes the weight evenly.

This sling is quite open as it is fastened only by poppers, so it’s best suited to pups who love to be carried rather than escape artists, however it does feature a collar hook for extra safety.

Available in a wide range of colours.

Ownpets Puppy Sling Carrier

Puppy weight: Up to 4.8kg | RRP: £26.99 |

A sturdy sling bag made of heavy Oxford cloth, which will not go misshapen. We like the transparent window, which enables you to see how the puppy is sitting. You can zip the puppy in for security, with his head poking out.

The zip-up pocket for your phone, keys, poop bags and so on, is roomier than most, which is a definite plus. A wide adjustable strap makes for comfortable carrying.

Available in grey or cream.

SlowTon Doggie Sling

Puppy weight: Up to 5kg | RRP: £27.49 |

This is a substantial-looking sling, with a really comfortable sponge-padded and adjustable shoulder strap.

You can keep your pet in the right place with both a safety hook attached to the collar or harness, and a couple of buttons on the mouth of the. bag.

It is made of soft breathable cotton to keep your pup comfy.

Ferplast Bijoux Pet Carrier Bag

Puppy weight: Designed for puppies and miniature/small dogs | RRP: £25 |

A simple padded bag with a comfortable cross-body strap. It comes with a safety belt which you can attach to your pup’s collar or harness.

Comes in grey or pink. One the pricey side given the lack of accessories, but it is a nice lightweight minimalist look.

