Most of us know how uncomfortable indigestion is. While our dogs cannot tell us about their pain, their digestive discomfort is expressed in runny stools, flatulence and vomiting. It may be that your dog has a one-off episode, but if he seems prone to more regular indigestion, it’s wise to seek out the best dog food for a sensitive stomach. Some dogs’ tummies, like our own, are particularly delicate.

The priority is to find a food that is highly digestible. Prebiotics and probiotics can really help, too. Food for sensitive tummies is available in whatever your dog’s preferred form – kibble, dry food, wet food, cold-pressed and so on. However, there are hundreds of different brands, marketing campaigns and opinions about how to help dogs with sensitive stomachs, so you need to work out what your dog specifically needs, and be alert to any triggers. And be aware that your dog might be allergic to certain ingredients – and therefore benefit from one of the best dog foods for allergies – so consult your vet if you are concerned. As with all new food, introduce it gradually over a few days.

Eukanuba Daily Care Sensitive Digestion

Type of food: Pellet | Flavour: Chicken | Sizes: 2.3kg or 12kg | RRP: From £18.17 for 2kg |

Made with easy-to-digest rice, this kibble is designed specifically for dogs with sensitive stomachs, showing occasional flatulence or loose stools. The special blend of gut-friendly nutrients, prebiotics and fibre promotes healthy digestion. The food is a source of Omega-6 and 3 for healthy skin and coats.

Wheat- and gluten-free, this food also contains calcium for strong bones, and is rich in chicken to support lean muscles.

The kibble’s shape together with unique DentaDefense helps keep teeth clean and healthy.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, zooplus.co.uk or petsathome.com

Nature’s Harvest Natural Complete Grain Free

Type: Pate | Flavours: Chicken/sweet potato, salmon/sweet potato or lamb/sweet potato | Sizes: 10 x 395g trays | RRP: £23.99 |

Royal Warrant Holder Nature’s Harvest has a range of wet, dry, mixer and cold-pressed recipes, which are 100% natural, hypoallergenic, complete and grain free, supplemented for bone and joint health. Plus they contain a special prebiotic which promotes the growth of friendly gut flora.

This pate is perfect for fussy eaters with sensitive stomachs and allergies. It is designed to improve the overall gut health and mood of your dog. An easy-to-chew, highly digestible dog food, without any colourings, artificial preservatives, added soya or dairy. The ingredients are gently steamed in small batches.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Arden Grange Sensitive

Type: Pellet | Flavours: White fish/potato | Sizes: 12kg | RRP: £59.99 |

A nutritionally complete dog food, ideally suited for dogs with delicate digestion or sensitive skin. This recipe is free from grains and cereals, and provides all breeds of dog with a wholesome, naturally hypoallergenic diet. It includes Arden Grange’s superfood blend of fruits and plant extracts. Citrus to reduce inflammation and support immunity; dried fruit extracts containing antioxidants to protect against free radicals; cranberries for urinary tract health; curcumin for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties; and black pepper to increase the absorption time of curcumin into the body.

The recipe includes prebiotics, joint supplements and yucca extract.

Also available as a wet food.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petdrugsonline.co.uk, zooplus.co.uk, jollyes.co.uk, monsterpetssupplies.co.uk or petsathome.com

Salubrious Cold Pressed

Type of food: Pellet | Flavour: Chicken/grains, lamb/grains | Sizes: 12kg | RRP: £34.99 |

Cold pressed dog food is gently cooked at low temperatures of 45ºC, meaning no harmful chemicals through scorching are produced and all the important vitamins and minerals are retained. The result, says the manufacturer, is a more digestible and healthy food. It is gentle on tummies, breaking down more quickly in the gut than extruded kibble, resulting in no bloating. Also contains Yucca to promote gut health. 100% free of acrylamide (a cancer-causing chemical).

It is nutrient dense, so you may feed around 25% less than a kibbled diet. It is closest to and complements a raw diet, with many of the same benefits.

The added bonus with Salubrious is its low carbon footprint. Cold pressed pellets require less energy to produce than regular kibble, and these ingredients are grown locally in Staffordshire, rather than imported exotic fruit and veg.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Vet’s Kitchen Sensitive Care

Type: Wet | Flavours: Fish/sweet potato or lamb/sweet potato | Sizes: 395g, 10x 395g | RRP: From £2.25 for 395g |

This hypoallergenic grain-free formula is made without cereals, beef, soya or dairy, reducing potential allergens. It contains MOS prebiotics and easily digestible ingredients. Each recipe has a single-source protein that makes up 60% of the meal.

Has the veterinary seal of approval, as the recipes are made using the combined expertise of vets in their practice with the latest nutritional research.

An added bonus is that the packaging is 100% recyclable.

Also available as a dry food.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.com

Percuro Hypoallergenic Dog Food

Type of food: Pellet | Flavour: Seafood | Sizes: 2kg, 6kg, 10kg | RRP: From £19.99 for 2kg |

Marketed as “holistically healthy and planet friendly”, this hypoallergenic dog food contains no animal livestock ingredients, being made from 100% sustainable clean insect protein and plant-based ingredients. This protein source is free from common allergens, and the kibble contains stomach-friendly prebiotics for healthy digestion. It is rich in omega-3 and -6 fatty acids from olive and algae oil for healthy skin and coat.

Hemp seed oil and dried chamomile give this natural calming properties; green peas for fibre, vitamins and minerals, while dried chicory supports good gut bacteria.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

