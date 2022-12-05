



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Just as you want a bread bin to keep your loaves fresh and the crumbs off the sideboard, so too you’ll look out for dog food containers for your pooch’s meals. What you choose will depend on whether you feed your dog wet food or dry kibble. Wet canned food will need silicone covers, while dry food keeps well either in a specially-designed storage bin or stylish tin – which also work well for treats. These solutions mean your dog’s food not only stays fresh for longer, but it keeps your storage areas tidy, hygienic, and free from dog-food “aromas”.

And as well as keeping smells in and the food fresh, dog food containers should keep not only pests out but ensure any peckish pets don’t come scavenging.

Best dog food containers

Moderna Airtight Trendy Pet Food Storage

Sizes: 5l, 10l, 20l, 38l | RRP: From £11 |

Decorated with “a house with a pet is called a home”, this plastic container is designed to keep dog food fresh and flavourful, while protecting from moisture, humidity and pests. The full-top opening allows for easy filling, and the two larger-sized tubs include wheels to make it easier to move around when full, plus a scoop.

It is food-approved, BPA-free, non-toxic and made from 100% recyclable premium plastic. And it can go in the dishwasher.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.com

Bedding Home 3-piece Airtight Container

Sizes: 13½l + 37l | Colours: Clear/black or clear/grey | RRP: £26.98 |

A handy solution for those who have two different types of dog food on the go – maybe for kibble and treats – and need two separate containers. The 13½l tub stacks on top of the 37l container, and comes with a scoop. Both have airtight seals and snap lock latches to keep out moisture and pests – or opportunist dogs – for secure storage. BPA-free.

The containers have wheels for easy mobility.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Henry Wag Store Fresh Box

Size: 7.5kg or 15kg | RRP: From £17.99 |

This storage box for dry food has a wide opening easy access lid, fitted with a foam seal to keep food fresh. It includes a free measuring scoop, which fits inside the lid, great for easy food delivery and portion size control. The lid has a snap lock closure to prevent easy animal access to the food.

It is made from tough, crack-resistant plastic.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

Lesser & Pavey Sweet Home Storage Tin

Colours:Cream, grey or sage | Size: 1l | RRP: From £14.95 |

A trendy vintage style storage tin for dog food, this enamel container comes with a handy scoop. Ideal for the kitchen top as it’s stylish and doesn’t take up too much space at only 25cm long. Best for those who like to decant a small amount of kibble from a bigger sack to use at a time, as it’s relatively small – or perfect for storing treats. It can hold up to around 1.5kg of dry dog food.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Pets at Home Melamine Treat Jar

Colour: Teal | Size: 15.2cm x 21.8cm | RRP: £12 |

For a pop of colour in your kitchen, this eye-catching treat jar is the perfect storage container for your dog’s favourite treats. The jar is made from melamine and is paired with a bamboo lid with a rubber seal to keep treats fresher for longer. No more messy treat bags cluttering your home!

In the UK? View now at petsathome.co.uk

Silicone Can Covers

Colour: Various | RRP: From £2 each |

For those owners that feed wet food, cans naturally store well and tidily. However, for those dogs that don’t eat a full tin, these silicone can covers make an ideal reusable lid to help you store their food practically and safely. It helps you to save remaining food, reduce disposable waste such as clingfilm and foil, and minimise meaty smells.

Fits most pet food cans. Dishwasher safe.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.co.uk

You may also enjoy reading…

Best dental chews for dogs Best wet dog food: fresh, meaty and delicious Best dry dog food for all tastes, types and tummies A Horse & Hound subscription makes a magical Christmas gift

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.