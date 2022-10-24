Best snuffle mats for dogs to mimic their natural foraging instinct





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

The best snuffle mats for dogs are a great way to keep your canine companion entertained. A snuffle mat is essentially a piece of fabric made up of many pieces of material, with concealing compartments in which you can hide treats. They encourage your dog’s natural foraging behaviour as he buries his head in the fabric – think undergrowth but a lot cleaner and less prickly. While a walk might exercise the dog’s body, and the best chew toys will satisfy his urge to chew and play, a snuffle mat will work one his most valuable assets, his sense of smell.

Boredom can contribute to behavioural problems, but by encouraging the dog to exercise his natural instinct to sniff out food and enjoy the search, it will distract him from annoying habits like barking, chewing and digging.

Furthermore, for dogs that tend to bolt their meals, you can hide kibble within the snuffle mat, and then he has to seek out his food, as he would in the wild. Most dogs love to hunt and work for their meal. And it will make the mealtime last much more longer – and surely give him more satisfaction.

There are a few dogs that might not be suited to snuffle mats, such as flat-faced dogs, for example pugs, who struggle to retrieve the buried food. Puppies, too, may be too young to engage in the challenge properly, as they often prefer to rip up the mat rather than sniff out treats.

You’ll want to choose the right snuffle mat for your individual dog. For example, one with a thick shag will slow down a speedy eater and entertain an energetic dog. For a very intelligent dog, you might pick one with lots of different pockets and textures. Make sure it’s machine washable — food and dog slobber are a messy mix. And if you’re going to be using the snuffle mat on a hard surface, you’ll want one with a non-slip base to stop the dog moving it around as he forages.

As with any toys, do not leave your dog unsupervised with a snuffle mat, and remove when they have found all the treats.

Best snuffle mats for dogs

Paw 5 Snuffle Mat for Dogs

Size: 18 x 12in | RRP: £29.99 |

This shaggy snuffle mat is designed to mimic the look and feel of grass (but in fashionable grey) helping keep your dog calm and occupied, fulfilling his natural desire to sniff.

It promotes slower eating, reducing bloating and gulping, and is suitable for all dog sizes, although the little ones might even use it as a comfy bed!

It is sustainably handmade from soft cotton fibres (ethically sourced in Ghana, supporting African factories and equality for women), and is machine washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Vehipa Snuffle Mat

Size: 19.6 x 29.5in | RRP: £18.99 |

This dog training mat is designed to spark dog’s interest in mimicking the hunt for food in nature, encouraging his foraging skills. This helps avoid bored or destructive behaviour.

It has a variety of different compartments to hide treats and kibble in. This woolly mat has carry handles and a non-slip base to hold the mat and prevent the dog from sliding it around.

It is sustainably handmade from upcycled materials, and is machine washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Grarg Snuffle Mat

Size: 13 x 15in | RRP: £29.99 |

Oh this one is fun! This mat comes with eight cute carrots which are stuffed plush toys. Hide your dog’s favourite dry treats in the holes of the snuffle mat, and place the carrots over the top. He will enjoy sniffing and searching, developing his sense of curiosity and intelligence. You can even train him to replace the carrots afterwards.

But you do definitely need to supervise your dog to make sure he doesn’t accidentally eat the carrots.

Made of eco-friendly materials and machine-washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Awoof Snuffle Mat

Size: 18.8in | RRP: £13.99 |

The appealing snuffle mat looks like grass in a garden. It has anti-slip backing to prevent it sliding around as your dog’s nose and brain get to work finding the hidden treats, mimicking his natural instinct hunting for food. It actually doubles up as a feeding bowl with the grassy tufts ideal for hiding kibble and slowing your dog down as he hunts for his food.

This neat, portable mat can be packed into its own small storage bag, to set aside when not in use. It is made from environmentally friendly felt cloth with anti-tearing feature and is machine washable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Boruit Snuffle Mat

Size: 13.8 x 25.6in | RRP: £22.99 |

This large mat features many different food hiding spots. The flower shape in the middle can cover larger pieces of food, while there are flaps, folds and mini cups into which you can slip treats.

It has an anti-skid bottom design to fix the pad to the floor. The manufacturers compare 10 minutes of sniffing to running for an hour, due to the satisfaction the dog gains from natural foraging instincts.

It is made from polar fleece material and can be machine-washed.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Ruffle Snuffle Original Cube

Sizes: Medium (4in), large (5in), extra-large (6in) or jumbo (7½in) | RRP: £15.99 |

This is a puzzle toy from snuffle mat specialists Ruffle Snuffle, offering mental and physical stimulation for your pet, while providing entertainment. The cube features pockets in which to hide treats or chews.

Each cube has a unique colour scheme.

It is appropriate for all breeds and made out of flexible foam, which is machine-washable.

You may also like to read…

Best long-lasting chews for dogs Best dental chews for dogs Best teething toys for puppies to stop inappropriate chewing and relieve gums Best puppy toys to soothe teething pain or anxiety, and for playtime FREE £10 Just Eat eGift with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.