It’s a tricky business finding an appropriate chew for your dog. Dogs love to chew; it’s good for their teeth and gums, and it can help deter destructive behaviour. But there are so many things to balance, such as wanting a long-lasting chew to ensuring it’s not too hard for his teeth. Many owners are concerned about chemicals and additives, so they will be seeking out the best natural dog chews. However, even after narrowing it down, there’s still plenty of scope for personal preference.

Natural dog chews are the best option of giving your pooch the benefits of chewing without many of the common health complications. They are typically good for dental health – as are the best dental chews – and being digestible, can complement the diet – providing extra minerals and nutrients. However, some chews made of natural products can still cause blockages or choking if they swallow large chunks, so choose wisely. As always with chews, do not leave your dog unattended.

Best natural dog chews: what’s the choice?

Pets Purest Himalayan Yak Chew

Size: Pack of five | Flavour: Milk | RRP: £9.99 |

These are 100% natural dental chew with no sugar, salt or nasties, made from Himalayan yak milk. They are also gluten free. Yak chews are a source of protein and calcium, and help clean and strengthen the teeth and bones of dogs of all sizes and ages.

While some yak chews are dried with smoke, leaving an undesirable taste from the chemicals, these are naturally air dried, for a healthier chew.

They are long lasting and designed to keep your pooch occupied for longer, while providing essential nutrients.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or petspurest.com

Whimzees Natural Daily Dental Treats

Size: S–L variety boxes | RRP: From £9.99 |

These chews are hypoallergenic, vegetarian and only contain natural ingredients.

Whimzees produce a variety of mixed shapes of grain-free chews and dog-dental sticks, that are scientifically proven to improve oral health. They are long-lasting chewing sticks with a solid structure, in fun shapes from alligators and hedgehogs to toothbrushes.

These are designed not only to complement the daily food routine, but also to prevent dental plaque – according to the manufacturer “up to 80% better than other leading dental treats”. Whimzees aim to reduce plaque, fight tartar and combat bad breath. One per day is the recommendation.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.com or petsandfriends.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Soopa Coconut Healthy Dog Chew

Size: 100g | Flavour: Coconut | RRP: £2.99 |

Theses chew are made from 100% fresh coconut “meat”, with no sugars, salt, preservatives or chemicals added. Many dogs seem to love the tropical taste, and coconut has the added benefit of acting as a natural antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial and antiparasitic. It also improves the absorption of calcium and magnesium, thereby supporting the development of strong healthy bones and teeth.

Coconut is an excellent source of fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and amino acids.

If your dog is not a coconut fan, Soopa also does a sweet potato version, which has other health benefits.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, soopapets.com or petsathome.com

Bella and Duke Chews

Size: Various | Flavours: Goat, venison, ox, duck feet, beef neck or rabbit ear | RRP: From £5.99 |

Bella and Duke have a range of 100% high-quality meat chews, simply air-dried. They are gluten-free, low cholesterol and easily digestible. Dogs will find them deliciously chewy. One chew a day can support dental health and reduce plaque build-up.

They are naturally hypoallergenic, and as they are made from a single protein, can be handy reward for dogs who are intolerant to certain proteins as you can choose the appropriate protein for your dog.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or bellaandduke.com

Bounce and Bella Pig Ear Strips

Size: 150g or 500g | Flavours: Pork | RRP: £6.99 for 150g |

Just one ingredient in this all-natural chew – pork. No grain, gluten, derivatives, additives or preservatives. Pig ears cut into strips mean dogs of all sizes can get stuck into chewing as a tasty treat. They work like dental chews for dogs, helping reduce plaque and tartar build-up. No chemicals are used in the drying process, so there is no hidden damage.

Pigs ears are a natural source of glucosamine and chondroitin, giving the added benefit of maintaining the cartilage in your dog’s joints.

The manufacturers back their product with a 100% no-quibble guarantee.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Lily’s Kitchen Dog Dental Chews

Sizes: Mini, small, medium or large | Sizes: Packs of 7 (S–L) or 10 (mini) | RRP: From £5.10 for a pack of 10 mini |

The “Woofbrush” has been crafted with help from a pet dental expert, using natural ingredients such as algae, parsley, coconut oil and fennel for a proper clean, and a taste that “dogs absolutely adore”. As the manufacturer puts it, “because dogs eat their ‘toothbrush and toothpaste’ (their dental chew), it’s important that their chew is as kind to their tummy as it is to their teeth”.

It has a chewy, bubbly texture that reaches the gumline to fight plaque. And it has the wonderful tagline of “Get the Hollywoof Smile”.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, lilyskitchen.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

