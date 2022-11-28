



We all know that Christmas time is just the same as any other season to our dogs, and they’d probably rather their walking routine is maintained over the festive period than a one-off visit from Santa. However, while we’re hoping to spoil our human loved ones, it’s a bit of fun to find some Christmas treats for dogs to share out the yuletide joy.

Your dog is unlikely to care whether they taste of turkey or beef, but there’s no need to be the Grinch – you could even get them their own doggy advent calendar. And it might help ensure they don’t help themselves to toxic chocolate coins or other hazardous items so prevalent this season.

Christmas Treats for Dogs

Dudley’s Natural Festive Doggy Treat & Chew Box

Size of packet: 950g | RRP: £29.97 |

The perfect gift for your pooch to unwrap this festive season, containing 100% natural treats, with no artificial flavours or preservatives, using local, freshly sourced produce. The treats contain a wide range of health benefits, being packed with essential nutrients.

Besides the healthy treats, there is a doggy Santa hat and a tree decoration.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Lily’s Kitchen Christmas Turkey Jerky

RRP: £3.25 for 70g or £24.70 for a pack of 8 |

Who said turkey is just for humans at Christmas? No dog we’ve ever met. Let your woofer join in the festive feast with Lily’s Kitchen’s delicious Turkey Jerky, made with proper meat, for a festive treat.

Made from grain-free, natural ingredients, suitable for dogs aged four months and older.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.co.uk or lilyskitchen.co.uk

Laughing Dog Christmas Macarons

RRP: £4.49 for 8 macarons |

The Laughing Dog Christmas Macarons make for the most perfect festive dog treats and present. Oven-baked with mouth-watering strawberry and peanut butter flavour and carefully hand-filled with delicious yoghurt – a truly special doggy Christmas gift to keep tails wagging all day long!

Each carefully created box contains 8 hand-decorated macarons.

Suitable for dogs aged three months plus

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

Wainwright’s Christmas Dog Treats and Bowtie Cracker

RRP: £4.40 for 125g |

No jokes in this festive cracker, “only Christmas joy”!

The cracker contains hypoallergenic turkey and sweet potato baked treats, and a stylish tweed bowtie to attach to your dog’s collar so he’s dressed up for the occasion too – assuming he’s happy to…

Recommended for dogs aged one year plus, not suitable for puppies under two months.

In the UK? View now at petsathome.co.uk

Skipper’s Traditional Christmas Bundle

RRP: £34.99 for 720g |

A bundle of doggy happiness, containing an advent calendar, Christmas cracker and a selection box. The calendar is filled with nutritious treats as well as dried fish skin and natural dog biscuits. The cracker (no bang) contains fish skin flatties.

The healthy combination of low-fat dog treats are designed to prioritise the dog’s health above all, with omega oil and protein for good cardiovascular health, shiny coats and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as providing an exciting mix of smell, taste and texture. No additives or fillers.

There is also a jute crinkler toy for fun.

In the UK? Visit amazon.co.uk

Sourced Mixed Festive Treats

RRP: £12.99 for 355g |

A selection of tasty natural treats for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, so your pup can enjoy the festive fun too. Treat your dog to something he loves to eat that is good for him too, with these 100% British, grain-free, additive-free nibbles.

Christmas Eve is a fish supper, with pure salmon chews and air dried sprats (high in Omega 3 for healthy skin and coat). Christmas Day is a three-bird roast, with pheasant and partridge chews, and turkey and cranberry chews (abrasive texture to strengthen and clean teeth). And Boxing Day is “leftovers”: crispy fish skins, chicken and turmeric sausages (abrasive texture and anti-inflammatory).

