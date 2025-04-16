



Rose Punchard and her delightful 22-year-old 14.2hh gelding Spot Awole – better known as Nemo – kicked off the 2025 Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships with a win in the medium silver, scoring 68.83%.

In a tight class, Tina Hillman-Green and Blakeney Night finished second on 68%, with Beth Miller and Ramanos just behind on 67.67%.

“He felt like he was listening to me the whole way through,” said a beaming Rose after the prizegiving. “Especially in the half-passes and the walk pirouettes – those were probably my highlights.”

It’s been a remarkable rise through the levels for 14-year-old Rose since she partnered up with Nemo in September 2022. The experienced gelding, who has been competing with British Dressage for over 16 years, has proved the perfect mentor.

The pair have now qualified to compete internationally and will line up at Addington CDI in May. Last month, they were also long-listed for this summer’s pony European Championships.

“Nemo’s just so easy in every way – he’s been there, done it, and he still loves what he’s doing,” said Rose. “He’s definitely getting better with age!”

Despite blustery conditions at Addington, Nemo showed his class, never scoring below 6.5 from any of the three judges. Rose, meanwhile, brought her own polish, earning the highest collective mark in the class for position and seat.

“He helped me so much when we first started,” she said. “I’d been riding at prelim that year, and when I first sat on him, I think he thought, ‘Who’s this? What is she doing?’

“But he’s always been so kind to me. Now we’ve really gelled, and I love him so much – he means the whole world to me.”

‘I never thought someone like me could win’: Samantha Jimmison lands first national title

Also battling the wind in the outdoor arenas, but in the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships classes, Samantha Jimmison and Olwyn Cope’s elegant six-year-old gelding Lillinghall Moment In Time (Morricone x Sandro Hit) took the Equi-Trek elementary silver on 69.85%.

“I had a dream test,” said Samantha. “There was a little blip at one point, but he didn’t panic – he stayed with me, and all was good. I couldn’t have asked for much more.

“I was a bit worried about the wind, but I knew that if everything came together, we’d be knocking on the door.”

The win marked a first-ever national title for Yorkshire-based Samantha, who produces young horses across all the disciplines.

“This is like my max level in dressage,” she admitted. “I’ve done a little bit of medium with other horses, but they’ve usually been sold or gone to other riders – that’s the nature of what I do.

“So, the parts where there are blips – that’s both of us figuring it out. It’s a bit of the blind leading the blind!

“I train with Caroline Saynor, who’s been amazing and so patient with both of us. I do think he’s an exciting one. Realistically, I should probably sell him, but Olwyn is adamant she wants us both in tails.”

Though Samantha is no stranger to eventing and showjumping, dressage has clearly found a place in her heart.

“I genuinely enjoy it,” she said. “I don’t always love competing – in my head, I’m not very good at it and want to be better. So this is a massive confidence boost.

“You always assume there’s going to be someone better. I never thought someone like me could come here and do what we’ve done today.”

The result is made even more special by the close-knit team behind her success.

“Olwyn bred him, and my stable jockey and best friend, Jasmine Watson, did all the original work with him. She even cross-country schooled him for me last week,” Samantha laughed.

“When you’ve had the horse from the word go, it’s really special. I remember when I first sat on him, I joked, ‘This will be the one who wins a national for me’ – and now, here I am. Can I retire now?”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now