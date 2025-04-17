



Matt Frost and the striking 18hh Kerouac won the Magic prix st georges (PSG) freestyle at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships with 76.75%. Gracie Catling and Qwinton were second on 73.54% – the third time she’s finished runner-up at the championships – and India Durman-Mills and Escade were third on 73.04%.

Matt and Kerouac had placed fifth in the straight PSG yesterday (16 April), despite trending on a leading score at times. He was determined to move past that disappointment.

“Yesterday gave me a bit of a kick up the backside,” said Matt. “He felt amazing, but I made three big mistakes. I wasn’t far off, so I was gutted.

“Today, I focused on getting him more through to the bit and over his back – and he was brilliant. I love riding to music as well, so that helps.”

The freestyle soundtrack has a fun backstory too: “I stole the music from Victoria Appleyard, who I used to teach,” Matt laughed. “It’s a freestyle that works really well for exuberant horses like Jack. She actually won a medal with it at the young rider Europeans.”

Matt and Kerouac have been regulars on the Premier League circuit, picking up several wins. But until now, Kerouac hadn’t had that crowning moment — and this was it.

“This is his first championship win, and it’s my first for a long time. I’ve spent so long focusing on coaching that I think you fall a little out of the rhythm of competing at championship level.

“When you’re in that arena by yourself, you realise how much everyone puts into it. There are so many emotions in just one test. It’s five minutes of your life, but it takes a lifetime to get there.”

Matt was full of praise for Kerouac – and deeply relieved.

“I’m thrilled for him. He’s a brilliant horse. His only fault is trying too hard. But he has everything for the top level, and hopefully we can go on to that now.

“It’s a massive relief. The whole team is here – Gavin Makinson, who bred him, is here — and when things don’t go to plan, you feel like you’ve let them down. Today I didn’t feel like that. And that’s a great feeling.”

“They said I’d never ride her again”: comeback mare takes inter I title at winter dressage championships

Emily Coller and Flabbergasted II won the inter I silver at the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championships on 67.23%. Jennifer Morris and Jumble were second on 63.63% while Hannah Bailey and Rosewater Danny Boy took third on 63.19%.

“It was really exciting,” said Emily. “I haven’t won a big championship before, so it’s really cool to have my first one.

“Her changes are really secure, so once I got through the trot work, I felt pretty relaxed for the canter – from that point, she helped me home.

“She’s a really special mare. I’ve had her for nine years, and it’s taken a long time for our partnership to come together — but we’ve moved up from novice to inter I together. She was quite hot at first, and I was still only 14, but she’s amazing now. I can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Emily explained that at one point, Flabbergasted II’s future under saddle looked over: “She actually got totally written off in 2020. We sent her for a routine check-up — we do that every year because my mum’s a vet — and she was cleared from every angle.

“Then, on the way back from the vets, between the lorry and the field, she did her deep digital flexor tendon in her back leg. They told me I’d probably never ride her again.

“We gave her a full year out and didn’t touch her. But as we slowly brought her back into work, she started off weak behind — and then just got stronger. She came back totally sound, with no treatment.

“So to come all the way back is amazing. My dream now is to go all the way to grand prix with her.”

