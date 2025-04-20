



After pulling off an almost unprecedented one-two-three in the Prestige novice gold earlier in the week, Dannie Morgan returned to dominate again – this time taking the top two spots in the Nupafeed advanced medium freestyle gold at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships.

This marked Dannie’s third title of the show, placing him just one behind Sadie Smith in the race for leading rider honours.

But Vive La Reinne VH now boasts four national titles – having won the medium freestyle last year and both elementary titles the year before.

“She’s a super mare, and I always love riding the freestyles,” said Dannie. “We created quite a tricky floorplan, with changes in counter canter on a serpentine to really show off the degree of difficulty.

“But she has so much quality – she was really rideable today, and I’m delighted with the result.”

He added that Delilah has developed significantly since her 2023 victory.

“She’s gained a lot of strength and self-carriage over the past year. Oh My VH also did a great job too – Kristina Rausing owns both mares, and I’ve had them since they were three. To bring them through the levels and have this success with them is really special.”

Delilah’s freestyle was choreographed to music from the Call of Duty video game, created by Tony Hobden and Kelly Jewell of Equidance.

“With this one, I just said, ‘Do whatever you think works best – I just want something I can win with,’ and left it completely in their hands,” Dannie said.

“I don’t really have much gaming experience – I think the last time I played anything was Crash Bandicoot as a kid,” he laughed. “But they know me so well now, and the track they put together for Delilah had such a strong beat, you can’t help but bop your head to it.”

It capped another standout performance for Dannie, who, with one ride to go — his top horse Fever Tree in the Horselight medium gold – remains firmly in the hunt to join Sadie Smith as the show’s leading rider.

Louise Gallavan and Faberge TF were the runaway winners in the Magic prix st georges (PSG) silver, scoring 70.05%. Jade Clark and Jemimah HH – who were winners of the inter I bronze title in the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championship classes – were second (67.89%) while Nicole Turner and J’Eton Hit LDS were third (67.5%).

