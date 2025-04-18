



Sadie Smith extended her stellar run at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships, winning the Equi-Trek elementary gold with Times Oddjob (OJ) on a score of 72.43%. Dannie Morgan – never far off the pace – took second with Jockey Club Felaini S on 71.57%, while Jess Dunn placed third with WHS Funtime Frankie on 70.59%.

It marked Times Oddjob’s second title of the championships, having also won the elementary freestyle gold on the opening day (16 April).

“This week couldn’t really have gone any better for me,” Sadie said. “I’ve had OJ since he was four, and he’s such a cool horse. He’s not a massive, extravagant mover, but he has a fantastic temperament, and you can take him anywhere – he’s always lovely to have around.”

However, Sadie did add that the six-year-old gelding was a little hotter than usual, with his last experience in the Addington main arena being whizzing around in a pizegiving.

“Our rein back was a little more tense than normal,” Sadie laughed. “But he was still quite chilled-out really, and I’m super pleased with him – I think he’s going to be such a cool horse.”

She added that she didn’t expect to win – but she’s said that about all her classes, and has gone on to win each one, and with her championships now wrapped up, she’ll leave with four more national championships to add to her growing collection.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a more successful championship, and I’ve never enjoyed one as much as this. I tend to put quite a lot of pressure on myself – probably too much sometimes – and a lot goes into getting to this point, so to leave with all of this… it’s really rewarding.”

Sadie will now look ahead to returning to Addington for the CDI next month, where she’ll make her international grand prix debut with her top ride, Swanmore Dantina, ahead of what could be quite an exciting summer.

Winter Area Festival Championships: All-rounder, best friend, champion

Caroline Saunders and the charming TGI Ab Initio clinched the novice bronze title in the Petplan Winter Area Festival Championship with 70.56%, edging out rising star Lissy Fell – riding the five-year-old stallion Parker IV (Ferdeaux x Johnson) – by just 0.06%, with Ashlene Bagshaw and Dream-Maker close behind on 70.17%.

“He gives his all every time, and the judge told me she liked him because he went around with a smile on his face,” said Caroline. She added that she knows nothing about the breeding of the 15-year-old gelding, bought from Ireland a decade ago – but that hasn’t mattered. As she stood doing post-test duties, he waited beside her, calm as anything in his winner’s rug.

“He’s my best friend, really. He takes everything in his stride. My eight-year-old daughter can ride him – he’s just the kindest, kindest horse.”

The pair were novice 1m combined training champions in 2023, but Caroline admitted today’s win came as a surprise.

“He’s done a bit of everything – unaffiliated eventing, dressage, showjumping – but after watching a few tests, I knew how high the standard was. The scores were so close, so we’re just thrilled. Absolutely thrilled.”

