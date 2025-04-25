Title contender withdrawn from Badminton: ‘It’s just truly terrible timing’





Last year’s Mars Badminton Horse Trials runners-up, Lucy Latta and RCA Patron Saint, have joined the list of withdrawals from this year’s event (7-11 May).

Lucy told H&H: “Unfortunately ‘Paddy’ got a cut at home yesterday that required stitches. Thankfully he’s on the mend and will make a full recovery, it’s just truly terrible timing. We’re all gutted not to be returning to Badminton after such a memorable experience in 2024.”

Irish amateur rider Lucy made a sensational Badminton debut last year when she put in the fastest cross-country round to climb the leaderboard and finish second behind Caroline Powell on Greenacres Special Cavalier.

Lucy has not been able to compete RCA Patron Saint at a five-star since as a bout of colic put paid to their Burghley Horse Trials challenge last year.

The other recent Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals are Britain’s Rosie Bradley-Hole and Romantic and China’s Alex Hua Tian with Jilsonne Van Bareelhof. Alex will still compete on Chicko.

Tom McEwen and Tim Price have also withdrawn Brookfield Quality and Falco respectively; both horses are instead competing at Kentucky Three-Day Event in the USA this week.

Nine pairs have now come off the waiting list; Brits Jack Pinkney (Rehy Revelation) and Selina Milnes (Gelmer) and Ireland’s Joseph Murphy (Belline Fighting Spirit) and Ian Cassells (Master Point) are the latest riders to join the start list.

There are seven pairs left on the waiting list and they will continue to be accepted to replace Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals until 2pm on Sunday, 4 May.

