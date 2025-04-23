Find out who is first to go at Badminton Horse Trials as draw revealed





Kirsty Chabert will be the first down the centre line at the 2025 Mars Badminton Horse Trials (7–11 May) as the draw for the Gloucestershire five-star is revealed.

Kirsty will start as number one with Classic VI, and will wear number 89 with Opposition Heraldik Girl. Last year’s Badminton champions Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier will go second, and Caroline is 98th with her second ride High Time.

Britain’s Paris Olympic team gold medallists Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo are drawn 58th and Tom McEwen and JL Dublin are 44th. Their teammate Laura Collett, who is riding Bling, will wear number 87. Laura has withdrawn Hester. Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ are 45th.

Harry Meade still shows five horses on the entries list but Et Hop Du Matz and Grafennacht are in the US for the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, so will not compete at Badminton. This means Superstition, Annaghore Valoner and Cavalier Crystal are still in the mix for Badminton and he will start on two of the three – Harry initially entered Badminton with a view to riding three horses if possible (riders can only compete a third horse if all the other horses have been accepted from the waiting list), but has now rejigged his entries to confirm he will only pilot two.

New Zealand’s Tim Price is drawn fourth with Viscount Viktor and will be last to go with Vitali; his wife Jonelle Price will go 13th with Grappa Nera. China’s Alex Hua Tian is 17th with Chicko, but has withdrawn his Paris Olympic ride Jilsonne Van Bareelhof.

Preparations for Badminton continue and event director Jane Tuckwell recently reported watering is well under way, following a dry few weeks.

“We’re on course for everything. My team and I are very much looking forward to welcoming all of you to what we think will be an epic Mars Badminton Horse Trials 2025,” said Jane.

View the full drawn order.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription. As part of Badminton TV, you can enjoy the documentary programme Legends and Legacy, a fly-on-the-wall insight into the 2024 event and preview of 2025.

