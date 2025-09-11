The highest-placed British horse, top grooms, and cake: check out who won the Burghley special prizes





The curtain has closed on the 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trials – and what a competition it was. It’s time to find out who won this year’s Burghley special prizes and trophies.

It was a thrilling week of heart-filled performances at the British five-star, and one that will go down in the history books. We bring you our winners gallery below.

Burghley Horse Trials special prizes

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo left fans in awe when they became back-to-back winners of the prestigious Lincolnshire event, with an astounding nine-penalty margin. It was their second five-star win of the year, having won Mars Badminton Horse Trials in May, and Lordships Graffalo is the first horse to win both Burghley and Badminton twice.

Along with the Burghley crown, the pair and their connections bagged a host of prizes…

The Defender Perpetual Challenge Trophy, awarded to the winning owners (miniature replica to the owner and the rider of the winning horse): Archie and Michele Saul for Lordships Graffalo, ridden by Ros Canter

The Burghley Challenge Cup, awarded to the winning rider: Ros Canter

The Burghley Cakes, awarded by Jeremy Topham-Smith from The George Hotel, Stamford, to the winning rider and horse: Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo

British Breeding prize for the highest-placed British-bred horse: Lordships Graffalo, bred by Lordships Stud, Writtle College, by Grafenstolz, out of Cornish Queen (by Rock King)

The Avebury Trophy, presented by Mark and Rosemary Barlow in memory of their three-times Burghley winner, to the rider of the best cross-country round as judged by Yogi Breisner: Ros Canter for Lordships Graffalo

The British Horse Foundation presented the Richard Matson Memorial Trophy and a £1,000 prize to the breeder of the highest-placed British-bred horse: Lordships Stud, Writtle College for Lordships Graffalo

Ireland’s Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue finished second. This is the pair’s fourth five-star podium finish, their most recent was at Badminton, where they were third.

They received a number of awards for their efforts:

The Henry Tate Challenge Cup, awarded to the owner of the second-placed horse: The Salty Syndicate

The Sugden Challenge Trophy, awarded to the rider of the second-placed horse: Austin O’Connor

A Crystal Champagne Cooler, awarded to the owner and rider of the second-placed horse: The Salty Syndicate

World number one Harry Meade continued to show he is a five-star machine, taking third, fourth, and ninth. This is the third year running Harry and Cavalier have been third at Burghley.

They once again collected:

The Stamford Challenge Cup, awarded to the owner of the third-placed horse: Charlotte Opperman

A silver photo frame, awarded by Dawson of Stamford Ltd to the rider of the third-placed horse: Harry Meade

A Crystal Tulip Bowl awarded to the owner and the rider of the third-placed horse: Charlotte Opperman and Harry Meade

The Twemlows Burghley Scholarship for two embryo transfers, awarded by Twemlows Stud farm to the owner of the highest-placed British domiciled mare to finish in the top 20: Charlotte Opperman for Cavalier Crystal

One of the Burghley Horse Trials special prizes was given to a rider outside the top three…

A Miniature of the Defender Perpetual Challenge Trophy, awarded to the highest placed first-timer: Cassie Sanger riding Redfield Fyre

Pol Roger Champagne presented a jeroboam of Pol Roger Champagne to the top three riders: Ros Canter, Austin O’Connor and Harry Meade

Fairfax & Favour presented a prize to the best-dressed male and female riders at the first horse inspection: Matthew Heath and Samantha Lissington

There were also prizes for unsung heroes behind the scenes…

Spillers Horse Care Prize, to the grooms of the best-cared-for horses, in recognition of their hard work and dedication – winner: Francesca Denning for her care of Austin O’Connor’s Colorado Blue

Runner-up: Tilly Hughes for her care of Laura Collett’s Bling

The Worshipful Company of Farriers best shod horse award: Stephen Hill (pictured left) for Alexander Tordoff’s Cool Jack

Lady Victoria award: awarded to George Burnham, groundskeeper

Unsung hero award, in memory of Justin Llewelyn: Annette Grundy, catering steward for more than 30 years

Burghley Horse Trials special prizes – winners’ pictures by Peter Nixon and Nico Morgan

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now