Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo win back to back Burghley titles, plus everything else you need to know from the final day

Bethany Stone Bethany Stone

    • Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo are our Defender Burghley champions, adding this trophy to their cabinet for the second year running. Their poise and polish across the three phases made it feel like watching a masterclass and they deservedly topped the Burghley Horse Trials 2025 results.

    A field of 29 horses came forward to the showjumping phase looking in excellent fettle, but as always the course took some jumping. Just three of the top 10 left all the fences standing, and of those, only Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal completed inside the time.

    Burghley Horse Trials 2025 results round-up

    • All the horses presented for inspection passed, while one rider withdrew

    Find out who withdrew

    • It was a great day at the office for Harry Meade, who finished Burghley with all three of his rides inside the top 10

    Discover where each horse placed, and how the action unfolded

    • Austin O’Connor and crowd-favourite 16-year-old grey, Colorado Blue, put in a four-fault round to claim second

    Read his response – and tribute to a “special horse with a special heart”

    • But the day was Ros and Walter’s, whose cool, consummate clear saw them win by an impressive margin

    Read the 2025 Burghley champion’s reaction

    Can’t get enough of our reporting? Read more Burghley stories

    • Cassie Sanger told us of her last-minute panic ahead of her cross-country round

    But whose watch did she borrow?

    • We examined Holly Richardson and Burghley first-timer Ballyneety Silver Service’s chances of a top-10 placing

    Meet Ballyneety Silver Service

    • Irish rider Sam Watson became a leaderboard leaper when he moved up from 33rd to 16th after the cross-country – despite a tack malfunction

    Find out what broke and how Sam changed his tactics here

