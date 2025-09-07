



It’s only his first time contesting this level, but Ballyneety Silver Service has undoubtedly earned a gold star.

The 10-year-old son of Butler’s Cravat, known as “Butler” and piloted by North Yorkshire rider Holly Richardson, is lying in 10th place ahead of showjumping day at Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The Fiona and Issy Saxby-owned gelding has a solid 2025 season behind him with a quartet of four-star completions on his CV – including 20th at Bramham four-star long. And, while he likely came to the Lincolnshire fixture to earn some miles, Butler stands a real chance of finishing in the top 10.

He and Holly posted 32.4 on the board after the dressage phase, a score that represents the lower end of what this partnership is capable of and a super achievement for their first five-star contest together.

“He’s a galloping machine, so to go and sit in the dressage is quite hard for him,” commented his rider after her test on Thursday. “But we know it’s in there. The medium trots are his strength; it was good to pull those off.”

Butler’s owner Issy Saxby produced him up to three-star, with Holly taking the ride on him in 2023 when Issy went to university. Since then, he’s “flown up” the levels.

“He’s a huge character who likes routine,” added Holly. “He’s bolshy on the ground, but polite to ride. It’s hilarious!”

Ballyneety Silver Service: the jumping phases

Holly contests her third Burghley this year, and told H&H it was “definitely helpful” to know the terrain. She and Butler were clear across the country with 9.2 time-faults.

“It’s the type of track to suit him as a galloping machine, I’m so glad he’s gone out there and shown what he is,” remarked Holly after the cross-country test.

“He’s a real blood horse. As he’s got stronger, he’s jumped better and better.”

Holly rides Butler in a snaffle in the cross-country phase.

“He has a huge gallop, but comes right back to you,” she commented. “You give him a little check, and he’s happy to sit and wait for you. There were a couple of moments where I said: ‘Woah, just wait.’ And he said: ‘Okay, I’ll wait’.”

The gelding’s showjumping record is not consistent. Clear rounds top and tail his 2025 season, marred by a trio of four- and eight-fault rounds in the middle. However, if he can extend his recent run of showjumping form, he could climb the leaderboard on this final day.

