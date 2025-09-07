One horse withdrawn before Burghley final trot-up as 29 progress to showjumping





One horse was withdrawn before the Defender Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up today (Sunday, 7 September).

Selina Milnes did not present Gelmer, owned by William and Andrew Rucker. The pair were 20th overnight after jumping clear across country yesterday with 34.4 time-faults.

Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up update

All the other horses who completed the cross-country, 29 in total, were presented to the ground jury – New Zealand’s Andrew Bennie (president), Sweden’s Christina Klingspor and the USA’s Valerie Pride – in bright sunshine in the main arena.

Unusually no horses were sent to the holding box at the Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up; all those presented passed on first inspection.

Lauren Innes and Tim Price presented their horses, Global Fision M and Vitali, first as they are particularly sharp in this situation, so the crowd were asked to hold their applause to avoid upsetting them.

The nine horses placed 21st to 29th will showjump this morning, starting at 10.45am. The top 20 will jump this afternoon, starting at 2.30pm. Those placed 20th to 11th will jump, then there is a short break to allow for the government emergency alert test, with the action resuming again with the final 10 at 3.05pm.

The Spillers Horse Care prizes were awarded to the grooms of the best-cared-for horses after the Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up. The winner was Francesca Denning, groom to Austin O’Connor’s ride Colorado Blue (second overnight), who were presented with a cheque for £1,000, and the runner-up was Tilly Hughes, groom to Laura Collett’s ride Bling (ninth overnight), who received a cheque for £500.

The Worshipful Company of Farriers Best-Shod Award went to Stephen Hill, who shoes Alexander Tordoff’s ride Cool Jack.

To stay up-to-date with all the breaking news throughout Burghley and other major shows this year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website, from £1 a week. Horse & Hound’s 20-page magazine report on Burghley is published in 11 September issue, including full analysis and exclusive comment from six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt.

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now