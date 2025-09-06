



Ireland’s Austin O’Connor and the brilliant grey, Colorado Blue, put in a storming round during the Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country today (Saturday 6 September) to claim second place overnight.

Austin and the 16-year-old he co-owns alongside the Salty Syndicate put in the third fastest round of the day. They finished just two seconds over the 11min 24sec optimum time around the Derek di Grazia-designed cross-country track to sit on 28.6.

The fastest round belonged to Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo, who finished eight seconds inside the time, and they hold the lead going into the showjumping, with 6.2 penalties in hand over Austin.

“He was amazing,” said Austin of “Salty”, with whom he won Maryland 5 Star in 2023. “I was very open-minded but he flew and was in a good rhythm. That is definitely the toughest track he’s jumped at this speed.

“I’m sure he got me out of trouble a couple of times. but he’s finished with his ears pricked and that’s the main thing.”

On the course, Austin said: “There was a lot of jumping and galloping and there was also a little bit of juice in the ground too.”

Austin described Salty, who has risen from eighth after the dressage, as “an unbelievable horse”.

“He jumped super and wanted to jump through the flags. We lost a bit of rhythm here and there, but that’s what happens with cross-country and he galloped home really well.”

Harry Meade and the last of his three rides, Annaghmore Valoner, put in the second fastest round of the day, finishing just one second over the optimum time to rise from 15th after the dressage into third at the end of the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country.

