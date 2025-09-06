



Tim Price and Vitali have taken over the lead for New Zealand, as the Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country phase hurtles on towards its conclusion.

Last year’s Burghley runners-up had a risky moment at the Trout Hatchery (fences 21abcd and 22) when they came back to the arrowhead from the side and jumped across it, but Vitali showed his honesty by taking it on. The pair came home with 8.8 time-faults.

“It was a great round – not without its hairy moments, but when you are right against the edge of trying to be economical, it’s going to happen. He’s a fantastic horse and only knows one way and that’s through the flags,” said Tim Price after his Burghley Horse Trials cross-country round, paying tribute to the horse’s “courage and love for the job”.

Tim was third after dressage but his time-faults open the door for other pairs to push ahead of them if they can put in fast rounds.

“Vitali is not an out and out thoroughbred – his top speed is 580m per minute where others can do 620. He’ll do 580 all day long, he’s a trier, but it’s not in his make up to be stretched out galloping faster,” said Tim, who also mentioned the “lovely” footing, which he said is getting quicker through the day.

Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course continues to exert a strong influence on the leaderboard.

British open champions and Burghley debutants Katie Magee and Treworra, 13th after the first phase, were having a good round until a run-out at the corner at Defender Valley (fence 24abde).

This fence also put paid to the hopes of Max Warburton and Deerpairc Revelry, 12th after dressage, who scrambled over the corner at the Defender Dairy Mound (fence 9b) and then had a run-out at the corner at Defender Valley.

Tom Crisp guided the 11-year-old Dassett Rock Star through a jumping clear, but the pair’s 31.2 time-faults have resulted in them slipping down the ranks from 10th after dressage.

Emma Thomas’s ride Icarus didn’t seem to understand the step up at the Boodles Raindance (fence 7abc) and incurred 40 penalties for two stops there.

Katie, Max, Tom and Emma all went on to complete.

