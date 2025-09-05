The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for tomorrow (Saturday 6 September) have been released.
The first horse out of the start box is Et Hop Du Matz, Harry Meade’s first ride, who will head off at 11.30am. Harry is also the last rider on course, with Annaghmore Valoner, who is expected to start at 3.51pm. Horses will be sent on their way at five-minute intervals, with two slightly longer gaps after Lucy Latta (RCA Patron Saint, 20th to go) and Emma Thomas (Icarus, 37th to go).
Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for leading contenders
- David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed (GBR), 14th: 12.20pm
- Will Rawlin and Ballycoog Breaker Boy (GBR), 11th: 1.03pm
- Piggy March and MCS Maverick (GBR), fifth: 1.08pm
- Alex Bragg and Ardeo Premier (GBR), ninth: 1.28pm
- Max Warburton and Deerpairc Revelry (GBR), 12th: 1.53pm
- Tom Crisp and Dassett Rock Star (GBR), 10th: 2.08pm
- Katie Magee and Treworra (GBR), 13th: 2.26pm
- Tim Price and Vitali (NZL), third: 2.31pm
- Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent (GBR), first: 3.06pm
- Emily King and Valmy Biats (GBR), sixth: 3.11pm
- Christoph Wahler and D’Accord (GER), seventh, 3.16pm
- Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (GBR), second: 3.21pm
- Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue (IRL), eighth: 3.36pm
- Samantha Lissington and Lord Seekonig (NZL), fourth: 3.46pm
- Harry Meade and Annaghmore Valoner (GBR), 15th: 3.51pm
The optimum time for the cross-country course is 11min 24sec, so if there are no major delays during the day, the action will finish soon after 4pm.
Full times
- Cross-country times
- All Burghley results and times
To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Burghley and other major shows this year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website, from £1 a week. Horse & Hound’s 20-page magazine report on Burghley is published in 11 September issue, including full analysis and exclusive comment from six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt.
You might also be interested in:
‘Burghley is always the monster in this sport’ – riders react to new-look cross-country course
Oliver Townend takes Burghley dressage lead: ‘We’re in it to win it and we’re in a good starting position’
What do Ros Canter, Oliver Townend and Harry Meade have to jump this week? Full Burghley cross-country course photos
‘Riders have a lot to think about’: watch Pippa Funnell walk key fences on the 2025 Burghley cross-country course
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round