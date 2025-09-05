{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Check what time on Saturday Burghley’s leading contenders will be heading out to tackle the cross-country

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for tomorrow (Saturday 6 September) have been released.

    The first horse out of the start box is Et Hop Du Matz, Harry Meade’s first ride, who will head off at 11.30am. Harry is also the last rider on course, with Annaghmore Valoner, who is expected to start at 3.51pm. Horses will be sent on their way at five-minute intervals, with two slightly longer gaps after Lucy Latta (RCA Patron Saint, 20th to go) and Emma Thomas (Icarus, 37th to go).

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for leading contenders

    • David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed (GBR), 14th: 12.20pm
    • Will Rawlin and Ballycoog Breaker Boy (GBR), 11th: 1.03pm
    • Piggy March and MCS Maverick (GBR), fifth: 1.08pm
    • Alex Bragg and Ardeo Premier (GBR), ninth: 1.28pm
    • Max Warburton and Deerpairc Revelry (GBR), 12th: 1.53pm
    • Tom Crisp and Dassett Rock Star (GBR), 10th: 2.08pm
    • Katie Magee and Treworra (GBR), 13th: 2.26pm
    • Tim Price and Vitali (NZL), third: 2.31pm
    • Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent (GBR), first: 3.06pm
    • Emily King and Valmy Biats (GBR), sixth: 3.11pm
    • Christoph Wahler and D’Accord (GER), seventh, 3.16pm
    • Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (GBR), second: 3.21pm
    • Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue (IRL), eighth: 3.36pm
    • Samantha Lissington and Lord Seekonig (NZL), fourth: 3.46pm
    • Harry Meade and Annaghmore Valoner (GBR), 15th: 3.51pm

    The optimum time for the cross-country course is 11min 24sec, so if there are no major delays during the day, the action will finish soon after 4pm.

    Full times

    To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Burghley and other major shows this year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website, from £1 a week. Horse & Hound’s 20-page magazine report on Burghley is published in 11 September issue, including full analysis and exclusive comment from six-time Burghley winner William Fox-Pitt. 

    You might also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

    You may like...