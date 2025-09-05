



The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for tomorrow (Saturday 6 September) have been released.

The first horse out of the start box is Et Hop Du Matz, Harry Meade’s first ride, who will head off at 11.30am. Harry is also the last rider on course, with Annaghmore Valoner, who is expected to start at 3.51pm. Horses will be sent on their way at five-minute intervals, with two slightly longer gaps after Lucy Latta (RCA Patron Saint, 20th to go) and Emma Thomas (Icarus, 37th to go).

Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for leading contenders

The optimum time for the cross-country course is 11min 24sec, so if there are no major delays during the day, the action will finish soon after 4pm.

Full times

