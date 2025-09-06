



Dressage leaders Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent have dropped out of contention after their Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country round today (Saturday 6 September).

The duo picked up 20 penalties for a run out at the final corner at fence 18b; Joules At The Maltings. Oliver and the 11-year-old mare, owned by Diana and Paul Ridgeon, went on to complete, picking up 9.2 time-faults, which currently puts them in 11th.

“I kept going with her today because people forget she’s only 11,” said Oliver. “She’s been first, second and third at this level already, and I don’t know what reason there was to run out, probably because she’s a horse, and horses make mistakes sometimes.

“But I decided to continue on, because she needs the experience, she needs not to learn that you can just run past and walk home. So she gave me a beautiful ride before and a beautiful ride after, and she should be in a winning position.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win it three times, but ‘Rosie’ seems to find it very within her scope and stride and it was just one of those things today.

On his current situation in terms of horsepower, Oliver said: “I’m very short of horses at the minute and I feel like a 19-year-old kid again setting up. I’m short of horses, short of owners, short of sponsors. So hopefully Rosie will continue to fly the flag for us until the next bunch comes through and new owners come on board.”

Laura Collett and Bling fly around Burghley cross-country

Laura Collett and the 12-year-old mare, Bling, who was bred and is owned by Yvonne Ferguson, enjoyed a superb clear round to finish with 8.8 time-faults. They currently sit in sixth.

“I’m absolutely delighted – what a mare,” said Laura. “She’s unbelievable – so tough and gritty. I thought she had it in her, but you just never know.

“I wondered whether we were here a year too early, but she took it all on and was so honest.”

Laura said that Bling has “grown up a lot in the past 12 months”.

“This time last year she was coming off the back of a year off so to jump around Badminton like she did this spring [where they finished 43rd], and then come here and take on a course like that, it’s just pretty amazing. As soon as she jumped the Dairy Mound, she just sort of went, ‘Okay, let’s go’.”

Laura explained that she was “vocal” on the way round the cross-country today.

“I kept telling her she was such a good girl, and patting her every stride – I’ll probably get told off for taking too much time telling she was a good girl! But she needs that at this stage. She’s a bit of a quirky, funny horse, and we’ve learned to come to a compromise on a lot of things.”

Laura also said that the style in which she has to ride Bling has actually improved her riding.

“I have to not ride in the way that I would normally on her, because she just wants to be left alone and I’m a bit of a control freak. I think, if anything, she’s been really good for my riding, because it’s taught me to just let them get on and do their job and trust them, and she rewarded me for trusting her. She was insane around there.”

Matt Heath and Askari, who were 22nd after the dressage were eliminated after three refusals, while Jesse Campbell opted to retire Cooley Lafitte after picking up 20 penalties at the Boodles Raindance at fence 7abc. Australia’s Sammi Birch and Finduss FPB fell at the fence dropping into the Trout Hatchery, but both walked away.

