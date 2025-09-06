



Defender Burghley cross-country day is a September Saturday like no other – drama, jubilation and heart-stopping moments abound on the hallowed turf at the Stamford fixture. This year was no different. Of the 50 competitors who started, in the final analysis of the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country results, 30 completed, but only Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (Walter) could fly through the flags clear of jumping and time-faults.

The day had everything – super performances, leaderboard leapers and devastating disappointment. Read on to catch up on all the action.

Here are all the essential takeaways from cross-country day…

There was a last-minute heart-in-the-mouth moment in an otherwise awesome round for Harry Meade and first ride of the day Et Hop Du Matz, and disappointment for David Doel

Read Harry’s thoughts on the course, plus Samantha Lissington’s on Billy Alberto, her rapidly rising star

Derek di Grazia’s influential track scuppered the chances of some big players

Find out who was among the faulters, plus Harry Meade’s stellar second performance on Cavalier Crystal

Alice Casburn, Frenchman Gaspard Maksud and New Zealand’s Caroline Powell sailed through on just a few time-faults, but it was disappointment for well-placed contenders Alex Bragg and Ardeo Premier

Digest the riders’ responses here

While Tim Price and Vitali finished with only 8.8 time-faults, Max Warburton, Katie Magee and Emma Thomas came unstuck in places

See which fences were troublesome here

Favourites Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent dropped out of contention with a shock run-out. Meanwhile, Laura Collett and Burghley first-timer Bling put in a superb clear with 8.8 time-faults

Take a look at what they had to say

Ros Canter talked us through her sublime cross-country round as she heads the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country results

Find out her thoughts as she leads the pack into the final phase

Austin O’Connor slotted into second with a cool clear and 0.8 of a time-penalty

Read his thoughts on crowd favourite “Salty”

Harry Meade gives us the low-down on his three rides, Et Hop Du Matz, Cavalier Crystal and Annaghmore Valoner

But who is the gangly horse, who the computer simulation, and who the sensitive overachiever?

If you’ve inhaled our reports and hunger for more Burghley insights, check out our extra coverage…

Max Warburton and the Cornado II gelding Patron of Keros claimed the Burghley Young Event Horse four-year-old title

Find out why Max wasn’t going to leave Brian Flynn of MBF Sport Horses’ yard without him

Quantum Leap took the five-year-old honours for Piggy March, having landed the four-year-old win last year

But what has Quantum Leap already failed in his short life?

Laura Collett finally has a Burghley horse – 12-year-old chestnut mare (and “strong, independent woman”), Bling

Read what Laura had to say about this “phenomenal” horse

Tom McEwen’s Olympic ride, Toledo De Kerser, returned to the main arena for Carl Hester’s dressage masterclass

Click here for three key training tips from the dressage maestro himself

Ava Fisher, who grooms for Alex Bragg, told us how she keeps things running like clockwork at Burghley

A move to the other side of the world, a love of lists and alone time with ‘Eddie’ – get to know Ava here

Caroline Casburn gives us an insight into how her daughter’s ride, Topspin, is managed at a three-day

Who’s his famous stablemate at the Lincolnshire fixture? Find out here

