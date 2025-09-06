



Grooming at an elite event means juggling countless threads of information. This isn’t a problem for Alex Bragg’s groom.

“I love lists!” says Ava Fischer, who has charge of Alex’s ride Ardeo Premier (Eddie) at Defender Burghley Horse Trials. “I write everything down. I think Alex and [his wife] Simone are very much used to it now. When they’re talking to me, I’ll have my phone out writing everything every day, even before the one-days.

“The girls always laugh because I have like a minute-by-minute itinerary; tacking up at this time, plaiting at that time. If there’s something I need to remember, like a set of particular boots, I always leave it on top of the morning feed, so it can’t be missed.”

The 22-year-old, who comes from Melbourne, Australia, says a common misconception about her profession is that it’s all about aesthetics.

“It’s not just about how pretty you can make the horse; it’s about athlete management,” she says. “It’s really thinking about how to set that athlete perform, and responding to how they think.

“I also think it’s really important to know your rider really well. There’s no point presenting a happy horse to a rider in tack they don’t like, or with the wrong stirrups.”

Ava Fisher on managing Ardeo Premier

Debbie and Neil Nuttall’s 12-year-old gelding Eddie, who is contesting his first Burghley this week, tends to come off the lorry chilled at a five-star. But, as Ava explains, he is a sociable horse.

“He‘s such a dude and a people horse,” she says. “But he also loves other horses, and company. He’s one that does very well with lots of turnout and horse socialisation. So, the more I can have him out and grazing, the better.”

Ava says Eddie is easy to manage, “like a Pony Club horse”, but she’s sure to allow him some alone time.

“I like him to have a gap where no one is touching him and fussing,” she says. “On Thursday, I made sure he was plaited a couple of hours before Alex got on so he had time to chill.

Moving to the UK from Down Under

Ava spent around four years grooming professionally in Australia before she moved to the UK in 2024.

“When I was in Australia, I feel like I had a really good routine going,” she says. “Coming here was a learning curve; the horses are fed and managed a bit differently.”

Ava didn‘t have a job lined up when she arrived, but spent a few weeks grooming for British-based New Zealand eventer Samantha Lissington.

“I’m so grateful to Samantha,” Ava said. “She really helped me get a foot in the door. She introduced me to Alex, and I started in July last year.”

Ava has previously shadowed a groom on cross-country day at Burghley, but this is her first “Burghley proper”.

“The competition aspect is so exciting, but so is spending one-on-one time with Eddie,” she says. “Normally, I’m looking after 12 horses, so to have dedicated time with him is so special.”

“I knew he was capable”

Reflecting on yesterday’s dressage competition, in which Alex and Eddie scored 28.4 for overnight second place, Ava felt she knew the Hold Up Premier son had it in him.

“I know what he’s capable of,” she says. “I see the work he does at home, and it takes a lot to repeat it in an arena like that and in an environment like that.

“I’m just so proud of him for being the little trier that he is.”

