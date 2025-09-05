



Laura Collett returns to Defender Burghley Horse Trials this week for her first ride at the British autumn classic since 2011.

The British double Olympic gold medallist has been a regular at other five-stars since then, winning Pau Horse Trials, Badminton Horse Trials and Luhmühlen Horse Trials with London 52, but she hasn’t felt she’s had a suitable horse for Burghley until now.

“It’s cool to be back. I did my first five-star here back in 2010 and came the following year. Neither horse was suitable at all to be going around Burghley, but bless them, they plodded around and jumped steady clears,” said Laura after her dressage test today, recalling finishing 30th in 2010 on Ginger May Killinghurst and 40th in 2011 on Noble Bestman.

“That really opened my eyes. It takes a certain type of horse to tackle Burghley and I just haven’t felt that I’ve had one over the years. I would love to have brought Mr Bass here, but unfortunately, he picked up an injury and couldn’t come.

“When I first got Bling, I said, ‘She could just be my Burghley horse’. We’ve been chipping away and she was brilliant at Badminton so I thought we’d give it a crack.

“She’s so scopey. She loves cross-country, and it’s just been about getting the rideability on her. Any mistakes she’s had cross-country have been through her just grabbing the bit and thinking she knows best. But she’s beginning, touch wood, to think that maybe I tell her to turn for a reason.”

Bling had 20 jumping penalties across country at a big drop down at Badminton in May.

Laura explained: “She was phenomenal around Badminton. The step was totally a genuine, green mistake from her and the way she turned around and jumped off it the next time was almost more exciting because she trusted me. The first time it just took her by surprise. It wasn’t anything naughty or anything like that. She just hadn’t quite understood how she got from the top to the bottom.”

“She’s a strong, independent woman”

Bling’s owner Yvonne Ferguson bred her to be her husband’s hunter.

“I think somebody told her along the way that she was a bit too good for that. She also went hunting as a four-year-old and flipped over backwards so that was the end of her hunting career,” said Laura. “I definitely wouldn’t want to take her hunting – she’s strong enough when she’s on her own, let alone in a field of other horses.”

The 12-year-old chestnut mare Bling has a strong character.

Laura said: “She’s pretty savage. We call her the dragon. She hates being pampered, so poor Tilly [Hughes, Laura’s groom], who loves having the horses looking immaculate, has her hands full, because Bling is just telling her to get out the stable and she’s trying to make her look beautiful.

“Bling’s a strong, independent woman. She knows what she likes and what she doesn’t like, and she doesn’t hesitate to tell you that.”

Laura Collett and Bling kicked off their Burghley Horse Trials campaign with a good dressage test that scored 30.2.

Laura said: “I’m absolutely delighted with her. Obviously, dressage is not her strong phase, but she’s improving all the time. She’s still very green with the intensity of that test, but she really stayed with me, and she didn’t feel nervous in the arena like she did at Badminton. She’s still nowhere near the finished article, so if we can keep going in this way, it’s very exciting.”

