



Harry Meade enjoyed yet another five-star to remember when finishing third, fourth and ninth aboard Cavalier Crystal, Annaghmore Valoner and Et Hop Du Matz respectively after their Defender Burghley Horse Trials showjumping performances.

This result mirrors that of 2024 for Harry with the horses he finished third and fourth on.

Cavalier Crystal, a 15-year-old mare, owned by Charlotte and Peter Opperman, was 16th after the first phase and rose from fifth after picking up 2.8 cross-country time-faults into third today after a polished clear inside the time in the Burghley showjumping.

“I’m really happy with all three of my horses, but this is the third year in a row that Cavalier Crystal has finished third at Burghley,” said Harry. “Annaghmore Valoner was amazing as well and Cavalier Crystal jumped as well as showjumping will ever get.”

Harry had the penultimate fence on the showjumping track, an upright at 11, down aboard Annaghmore Valoner, which ultimately cost this 13-year-old mare, owned by Juliet Carter and Dinah and Stephen Posford, third place.

Harry also dropped from sixth to ninth with Et Hop Du Matz, an 11-year-old Harry co-owns with Mandy Gray, after two fences down in the showjumping today.

“Horses aren’t machines and that’s why it’s so important to believe in them,” explained Harry. “I’m disappointed for the performance I had with Et Hop Du Matz today, but I still have three superstars and I want to thank my whole team for their support.”

Speaking of Cavalier Crystal’s performance this week, Harry said: “She’s amazing. She’s the most lovely jumper and the kind of horse everyone ignores until she gets to a five-star week, and she’s just in her absolute element.

“She’s as good a jumper I’ve seen in the sport, and she’s delivered again and again.”

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo secured the win at Burghley for the second year on the bounce, while Ireland’s Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue were second, building on their third place finish at Badminton this spring.

