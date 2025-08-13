Excitement for British rider who follows in parents’ footsteps to represent Australia





Rising eventing star Ellie Fredericks will follow in her parents’ footsteps to ride for Australia.

Ellie, 21, was part of the British team at the 2023 young rider European Eventing Championships with Pure Trendsetter, the mare she also partnered at the 2022 World Breeding Championships in Le Lion.

Ellie’s career so far features a brace of international wins, plus numerous top-10 places up to three-star.

“I’m thrilled to say that I’m now officially representing Australia,” she said.

“This has been a decision that’s certainly been on my mind over the last year and with both my parents riding for Aus I feel privileged hopefully to be able to follow in their footsteps. Here’s to an exciting rest of the season!”

Ellie told H&H she is very excited. She hopes the change might open up some more opportunities for her young horses, and for her as a rider.

“Most importantly, I’m just grateful to represent Australia as my parents did,” she said.

Ellie’s mother, Lucinda Fredericks, also competed for Britain in youth ranks, switching to ride for Australia in 2002 after she married Clayton Fredericks (the pair are now divorced).

Lucinda’s success under the Australian flag included CCI5* wins at Burghley, Badminton and Kentucky, plus 2008 Olympic team silver with star mare Headley Britannia – the granddam of Ellie’s current top ride, Upper Class Brit. Lucinda also competed at the London 2012 Olympics with Flying Finish.

Clayton’s CV includes winning Kentucky with the great Ben Along Time. The pair won the eventing World Cup Final on two occasions, helped Australia to Olympic team silver in 2008, and individual silver and team bronze at the 2006 World Championships. Clayton was also on the Australian side at London 2012.

