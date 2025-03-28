2032 Olympic venue proposal ‘confirms expectations’ of horse sport at the Games





The proposal of a venue for equestrian events at the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics “confirms expectations” that horse sports will feature in Brisbane.

The 2032 Games organising committee has put forward the existing facility at Toowoomba, about 78 miles from the centre of Brisbane.

“Equestrian Queensland has partnered with the Royal Agricultural Society of Queensland (Toowoomba Showgrounds) to improve the current equestrian facilities at the showgrounds,” an Equestrian Australia spokesperson said. “This work also includes a master plan and business case to develop an equestrian centre of excellence at the showgrounds.

“Once developed, the Toowoomba Equestrian Centre of Excellence [TEC] would offer the ability to host large scale equestrian events (>300 competitors) to a high standard with fit-for-discipline competition surfaces.”

The spokesperson said the improvements would fill an “identified gap in the Queensland equestrian facility market”.

Toowoomba mayor Geoff Mcdonald said: “The proposed TEC will deliver the region a world-class equestrian facility that broadens its capability to provide equestrian events at the state, national, and international levels.

“Further, the TEC will provide athlete pathways, rider education, and social and commercial opportunities to benefit the region for generations.”

An FEI spokesperson told H&H the International Olympic Committee (IOC) intends to decide what sports will feature at the 2032 Games next February.

“The use of existing venues is in line with Olympic agenda 2020+5 and the ‘new norm’ established by the IOC,” she said. “At this stage this is only a venue proposal and not a final decision.

“An FEI delegation will visit the proposed venue and will assess the possibilities for this venue to host the equestrian competitions at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The proposal of the organising committee to include this venue in the venue masterplan confirms our expectation that equestrian sport will be included in these Games.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now