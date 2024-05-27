



With the Paris 2024 Games just around the corner, this essential guide to the equestrian sports in the Olympics will help sport fans who are less familiar with horses navigate the action, as well as giving you some of equestrian sport’s key moments in Olympic history.

Which sports are included in equestrian at the Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature competition across three Olympic equestrian disciplines: Olympic eventing, Olympic dressage and Olympic showjumping. There are team and individual competitions for each sport, with 200 of the world’s top riders from across the equestrian disciplines competing for a place on the medal podiums. There will be 75 horse and rider combinations in the Olympic showjumping, 65 in Olympic eventing and 60 in Olympic dressage.

The Paralympics in Paris will also host its own dressage competitions for eligible riders across five grades of impairment.

Here are the official pictograms for each of the equestrian sports taking place at the Paris Games.

Where will the equestrian events in the Olympics take place?

The Olympic and Paralympic equestrian events will take place in the Château de Versailles, also known as the Palace of Versailles. It can be found 35km away from the main Olympic Village.

The Château de Versailles was first built as a hunting lodge. In 1682, it was the home to the court of Louise XIV. The site became a national museum in 1883 and in 1979 it became the first French site to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage status. After the Olympics the temporary facilities will be removed and it will be reopened to the public.

During the games, the Etoile Royale esplanade in the Château de Versailles holds a temporary outdoor arena which is surrounded by grandstands. This arena will host all dressage and showjumping phases. The individual and team cross country, that makes up the second stage of the eventing, will take place alongside the Grand Canal.

Read more about the Paris Olympics equestrian venue

Do equestrian riders take their own horses to the Olympics?

The horses used in the equestrian sports at the Olympics have to qualify for the competition with the rider who is going to compete on them at the Games. This is to ensure that horse and rider are sufficiently skilled to compete together safely at Olympic level. In addition the horses have to be registered in the ownership of the same country as their rider to be eligible to compete. This registration has to be in place by a certain date ahead of the Games.

Can riders swap horses during the Olympics?

No, each rider will ride one horse throughout their Olympic competition. If a rider is selected to represent their country in more than one equestrian sport, then they will have a different horse for each sport, but they cannot switch horses mid competition. Riders who are competing in team competitions are also eligible to compete as individuals, based on the same performance, but some countries will only have one individual representing their flag.

Do horses get medals in the Olympics?

No, the horses are not awarded their own medals at the Olympics – these are only awarded to the riders.

Who are the Olympic equestrians riding for Great Britain?

Britain’s eventing Olympic entries and Britain’s showjumping Olympic entries for Paris 2024 have been made. The final teams of three, and one alternative, will be chosen and announced in late June. The closing date for the nominated entries is Tuesday 25 June, but the final team may be announced earlier. The dressage and para-dressage teams will be announced in due course.

How long has equestrian sport been in the Olympics?

Exactly 124 years ago, Paris hosted the very first equestrian events at the Games, and the 2024 event promises to be a monumental occasion. At their Games debut, five equestrian events were held: individual jumping, high-jump, long-jump, hacks and hunter combined, and mail coach.

Equestrian sport returned in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympic Games and they have been included in every Olympics since.

Women were first included in dressage at the Helsinki Olympics in 1952, as previously only military officers and gentlemen were permitted to compete at the Games on horses. This change paved the way for mixed gender competition and in 1964 women were able to compete in all Olympic equestrian events. Since then, equestrianism has been one of the few Olympic sports in which men and women compete directly against one another.

Is equestrian vaulting an Olympic sport?

Vaulting was held once at the Antwerp Games in 1920, and polo was also a feature at Games between 1900 and 1936. There are discussions taking place around the 2032 Brisbane Olympics including vaulting as an official Olympic sport, but this is yet to be confirmed.

