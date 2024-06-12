Horse & Hound; 13 June 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 13 June, read the full report from Bramham Horse Trials, which includes all the news from the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S and CCI4*-L under-25 classes. Also this week, we provide you with an access all areas pass to the yard of top British polo player Mark Tomlinson, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up we find out some more about the experience of Nicola Wilson and Opposition Buzz at the 2012 London Games, and showjumping legend Nelson Pessoa shares his Olympic memories. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on the benefits and potential side effects of steroid use in horses. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Simon Reynolds for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and Riding Club reports, while hunting fans can read a feature on the thrill of inter-hunt relays.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 June 2024
News
- Consternation as stewards decide whether a particular bit is allowed
- Focusing on horse welfare over rights
- Pre-election rallying call to hunt supporters
- Parents warned after children left alone on showgrounds
Bramham report
- King lays down the gauntlet: European medallist proves herself
- ‘Without Bramham we’d be lost’: Harry Meade wins CCI4*-L
- Thomas finds her way: Rising star takes under-25s
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- Access all areas: Mark Tomlinson
- All in a day’s work: The headwear designer
- My Olympic story: Nelson Pessoa
- The picture, the story: Nicola Wilson and Opposition Buzz in action at London 2012
Vet clinic
-
Steroids: the pros and cons: The benefits and potential side effects of their use in horses
Features
- Property West: Country wonders
- Those summer rides: Comfortable riding tights
- ‘How to ride the Hickstead Derby’: Walk the course with Shane Breen
Hunting
-
‘Fast, furious and fun’: Inter-hunt relays
Reports
- Eventing: Little Downham and more
- Showjumping: Bolesworth International Summer Festival and more
- Dressage: Wellington International Festival of Dressage and more
- Showing: Midland Counties and more
- Riding Club: Arena Eventing Championships
- Point-to-point: Torrington Farmers
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more