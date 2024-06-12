Horse & Hound; 13 June 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 13 June, read the full report from Bramham Horse Trials, which includes all the news from the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S and CCI4*-L under-25 classes. Also this week, we provide you with an access all areas pass to the yard of top British polo player Mark Tomlinson, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up we find out some more about the experience of Nicola Wilson and Opposition Buzz at the 2012 London Games, and showjumping legend Nelson Pessoa shares his Olympic memories. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on the benefits and potential side effects of steroid use in horses. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Simon Reynolds for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and Riding Club reports, while hunting fans can read a feature on the thrill of inter-hunt relays.

Consternation as stewards decide whether a particular bit is allowed

Focusing on horse welfare over rights

Pre-election rallying call to hunt supporters

Parents warned after children left alone on showgrounds

Bramham report

King lays down the gauntlet: European medallist proves herself

'Without Bramham we'd be lost': Harry Meade wins CCI4*-L

Thomas finds her way: Rising star takes under-25s

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

Access all areas: Mark Tomlinson

All in a day’s work: The headwear designer

My Olympic story: Nelson Pessoa

The picture, the story: Nicola Wilson and Opposition Buzz in action at London 2012

Steroids: the pros and cons: The benefits and potential side effects of their use in horses

Property West: Country wonders

Those summer rides: Comfortable riding tights

'How to ride the Hickstead Derby': Walk the course with Shane Breen

‘Fast, furious and fun’: Inter-hunt relays

Eventing: Little Downham and more

Showjumping: Bolesworth International Summer Festival and more

Dressage: Wellington International Festival of Dressage and more

Showing: Midland Counties and more

Riding Club: Arena Eventing Championships

Point-to-point: Torrington Farmers

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

