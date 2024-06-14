Gold medallists and rising stars among British dressage entries for Paris Paralympics





The British para dressage entries for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games have been revealed today (14 June).

This list features a mix of experienced combinations, multiple medal-winners and rising stars – both riders and horses.

A squad of four will be chosen from this list to compete in Paris – of these, three will be part of the team, and one will compete as an individual.

Natasha Baker on Keystone Dawn Chorus and Sophie Wells with Don Cara M (pictured, top) were part of the gold medal-winning British team in Tokyo, where Georgia Wilson also won a brace of medals as an individual aboard Sakura.

Mari Durward-Akhurst is the new world number one, across all grades, following a sensational run of form with Athene Lindebjerg – a mare who has had exceptional championship success with several British riders.

Eight-time Paralympic champion Sophie Christiansen is among the entries with a relatively new ride. Gabriella Blake and Charlotte Cundall made strong debuts at their senior championship debuts at the 2023 Europeans, while multiple medallist Erin Orford is named with two horses – including C Fatal Attraction, who has won countless medals with Sophie Wells. This would be a first senior championship for Nicola Naylor, who is on a winning-streak with her named ride.

All four horse and rider combinations who took bronze at last year’s Europeans are on the list.

The British para dressage nominated entries for the Paris 2024 Paralympics are as follows:

Grade I

Gabriella Blake with 15-year-old Strong Beau

Owners: rider, Gavin and Estelle Blake

Breeder: S Amos

Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn, out of a Balda Beau mare

Sophie Christiansen with 13-year-old Gladstone

Owner: Rider

Breeder: JHDekker

Breeding: by Bodyguard Moorland, out of a Santano mare

Mari Durward-Akhurst with 17-year-old Athene Lindebjerg

Owner: Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine

Breeders: Mr and Mrs Bech

Breeding: by Gribaldi, out of a mare by Alberte Lindebjerg

Grade II

Georgia Wilson with eight-year-old Faside Got The Love

Owners: rider and her parents, Geoff and Julie Wilson

Breeder: V Sandison

Breeding: by Grey Flanell, out of a mare by San Amour

Georgia Wilson with 10-year-old Sakura

Owners: rider, and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson

Breeder: G Eilberg

Breeding: by Supertramp, out of a mare by Rockstar

Grade III

Natasha Baker with 13-year-old Keystone Dawn Chorus

Owners: Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and Natasha’s parents Phil and Lorraine Baker

Breeder: S Lavendera

Breeding: by Dimaggio, out of a mare by Escudo

Erin Orford with eight-year-old Dragons Fire

Owners: Neil and Jackie Walker, and Sophie Wells

Breeding: by De Niro, out of a mare by E.H.Hohenstein

Erin Orford with 17-year-old C Fatal Attraction

Owner: Charlotte Hogg

Breeder: EE Brandon

Breeding: by Fidertanz, out of a mare by Tolivi

Grade IV

Nicola Naylor with 12-year-old Humberto L

Owners: rider and Rosalind Emery Kay

Breeder: J. Lamers

Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a mare by Haarlem

Grade V

Charlotte Cundall with 14-year-old FJ Veyron

Owners: The Veyron Partnership

Breeder: Active Equestrian GBR

Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of a mare by Fidermark

Sophie Wells with 15-year-old Don Cara M

Owner: Rowland Kinch

Breeder: HM Melis

Breeding: by Don Jovi, out of a mare by Rafurstinels

Sophie Wells with eight-year-old LJT Egebjerggards Samoa

Owners: The Lady Joseph Trust

Breeder: Anders Green Hansen

Breeding: by St Schufo, out of a mare by Gribaldi

