Gold medallists and rising stars among British dressage entries for Paris Paralympics

    • The British para dressage entries for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games have been revealed today (14 June).

    This list features a mix of experienced combinations, multiple medal-winners and rising stars – both riders and horses.

    A squad of four will be chosen from this list to compete in Paris – of these, three will be part of the team, and one will compete as an individual.

    Natasha Baker on Keystone Dawn Chorus and Sophie Wells with Don Cara M (pictured, top) were part of the gold medal-winning British team in Tokyo, where Georgia Wilson also won a brace of medals as an individual aboard Sakura.

    Mari Durward-Akhurst is the new world number one, across all grades, following a sensational run of form with Athene Lindebjerg – a mare who has had exceptional championship success with several British riders.

    Eight-time Paralympic champion Sophie Christiansen is among the entries with a relatively new ride. Gabriella Blake and Charlotte Cundall made strong debuts at their senior championship debuts at the 2023 Europeans, while multiple medallist Erin Orford is named with two horses – including C Fatal Attraction, who has won countless medals with Sophie Wells. This would be a first senior championship for Nicola Naylor, who is on a winning-streak with her named ride.

    All four horse and rider combinations who took bronze at last year’s Europeans are on the list.

    The British para dressage nominated entries for the Paris 2024 Paralympics are as follows:

    Grade I

    Gabriella Blake with 15-year-old Strong Beau
    Owners: rider, Gavin and Estelle Blake
    Breeder: S Amos
    Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn, out of a Balda Beau mare

    Sophie Christiansen with 13-year-old Gladstone
    Owner: Rider
    Breeder: JHDekker
    Breeding: by Bodyguard Moorland, out of a Santano mare

    Mari Durward-Akhurst with 17-year-old Athene Lindebjerg
    Owner: Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine
    Breeders: Mr and Mrs Bech
    Breeding: by Gribaldi, out of a mare by Alberte Lindebjerg

    Grade II

    Georgia Wilson with eight-year-old Faside Got The Love
    Owners: rider and her parents, Geoff and Julie Wilson
    Breeder: V Sandison
    Breeding: by Grey Flanell, out of a mare by San Amour

    Georgia Wilson with 10-year-old Sakura
    Owners: rider, and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
    Breeder: G Eilberg
    Breeding: by Supertramp, out of a mare by Rockstar

    Grade III

    Natasha Baker with 13-year-old Keystone Dawn Chorus
    Owners: Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and Natasha’s parents Phil and Lorraine Baker
    Breeder: S Lavendera
    Breeding: by Dimaggio, out of a mare by Escudo

    Erin Orford with eight-year-old Dragons Fire
    Owners: Neil and Jackie Walker, and Sophie Wells
    Breeding: by De Niro, out of a mare by E.H.Hohenstein

    Erin Orford with 17-year-old C Fatal Attraction
    Owner: Charlotte Hogg
    Breeder: EE Brandon
    Breeding: by Fidertanz, out of a mare by Tolivi

    Grade IV

    Nicola Naylor with 12-year-old Humberto L
    Owners: rider and Rosalind Emery Kay
    Breeder: J. Lamers
    Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a mare by Haarlem

    Grade V

    Charlotte Cundall with 14-year-old FJ Veyron
    Owners: The Veyron Partnership
    Breeder: Active Equestrian GBR
    Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of a mare by Fidermark

    Sophie Wells with 15-year-old Don Cara M
    Owner: Rowland Kinch
    Breeder: HM Melis
    Breeding: by Don Jovi, out of a mare by Rafurstinels

    Sophie Wells with eight-year-old LJT Egebjerggards Samoa
    Owners: The Lady Joseph Trust
    Breeder: Anders Green Hansen
    Breeding: by St Schufo, out of a mare by Gribaldi

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
    Lucy Elder

