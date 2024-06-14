Gold medallists and rising stars among British dressage entries for Paris Paralympics

The British para dressage entries for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games have been revealed today (14 June).
This list features a mix of experienced combinations, multiple medal-winners and rising stars – both riders and horses.
A squad of four will be chosen from this list to compete in Paris – of these, three will be part of the team, and one will compete as an individual.
Natasha Baker on Keystone Dawn Chorus and Sophie Wells with Don Cara M (pictured, top) were part of the gold medal-winning British team in Tokyo, where Georgia Wilson also won a brace of medals as an individual aboard Sakura.
Mari Durward-Akhurst is the new world number one, across all grades, following a sensational run of form with Athene Lindebjerg – a mare who has had exceptional championship success with several British riders.
Eight-time Paralympic champion Sophie Christiansen is among the entries with a relatively new ride. Gabriella Blake and Charlotte Cundall made strong debuts at their senior championship debuts at the 2023 Europeans, while multiple medallist Erin Orford is named with two horses – including C Fatal Attraction, who has won countless medals with Sophie Wells. This would be a first senior championship for Nicola Naylor, who is on a winning-streak with her named ride.
All four horse and rider combinations who took bronze at last year’s Europeans are on the list.
The British para dressage nominated entries for the Paris 2024 Paralympics are as follows:
Grade I
Gabriella Blake with 15-year-old Strong Beau
Owners: rider, Gavin and Estelle Blake
Breeder: S Amos
Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn, out of a Balda Beau mare
Sophie Christiansen with 13-year-old Gladstone
Owner: Rider
Breeder: JHDekker
Breeding: by Bodyguard Moorland, out of a Santano mare
Mari Durward-Akhurst with 17-year-old Athene Lindebjerg
Owner: Diane Redfern, Nick Durward-Akhurst and Rob Waine
Breeders: Mr and Mrs Bech
Breeding: by Gribaldi, out of a mare by Alberte Lindebjerg
Grade II
Georgia Wilson with eight-year-old Faside Got The Love
Owners: rider and her parents, Geoff and Julie Wilson
Breeder: V Sandison
Breeding: by Grey Flanell, out of a mare by San Amour
Georgia Wilson with 10-year-old Sakura
Owners: rider, and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
Breeder: G Eilberg
Breeding: by Supertramp, out of a mare by Rockstar
Grade III
Natasha Baker with 13-year-old Keystone Dawn Chorus
Owners: Joanna Jensen, Christian Landolt, and Natasha’s parents Phil and Lorraine Baker
Breeder: S Lavendera
Breeding: by Dimaggio, out of a mare by Escudo
Erin Orford with eight-year-old Dragons Fire
Owners: Neil and Jackie Walker, and Sophie Wells
Breeding: by De Niro, out of a mare by E.H.Hohenstein
Erin Orford with 17-year-old C Fatal Attraction
Owner: Charlotte Hogg
Breeder: EE Brandon
Breeding: by Fidertanz, out of a mare by Tolivi
Grade IV
Nicola Naylor with 12-year-old Humberto L
Owners: rider and Rosalind Emery Kay
Breeder: J. Lamers
Breeding: by Cachet L, out of a mare by Haarlem
Grade V
Charlotte Cundall with 14-year-old FJ Veyron
Owners: The Veyron Partnership
Breeder: Active Equestrian GBR
Breeding: by Vivaldi, out of a mare by Fidermark
Sophie Wells with 15-year-old Don Cara M
Owner: Rowland Kinch
Breeder: HM Melis
Breeding: by Don Jovi, out of a mare by Rafurstinels
Sophie Wells with eight-year-old LJT Egebjerggards Samoa
Owners: The Lady Joseph Trust
Breeder: Anders Green Hansen
Breeding: by St Schufo, out of a mare by Gribaldi
