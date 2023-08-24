



Five daughters and sons of five-star riders, plus one five-star horse, have been selected among the British squads heading to next month’s junior and young rider eventing European Championships in Montelibretti, Italy (13-17 September).

Multi-medalled eventer Tina Cook’s daughter Isabelle, who won individual silver and team gold at last year’s junior championships, heads up the junior squad this time. She has been selected with her partner from last year’s event, Mexican Law (owned by Jim Chromiak), with Turbo (owned by Shaun Lawson) as a direct reserve horse.

Joshua Levett, son of Australian championship rider Bill, joins Isabelle on the junior squad, riding Elisabeth Murdoch’s This Ones On You.

Anna Price, whose mother Patricia Price rode at the top level on Riva Ruel in 20o4 and 2005, has been selected for the junior championships with Keep Happy, owned by her father Tim Price – no relation to the New Zealand eventing world number one of the same name.

The five-star horse on the list is 17-year-old Bayano owned by Rebecca Salt and Caroline Harris. He won Bramham Horse Trials CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) and completed Badminton Horse Trials and Luhmühlen Horse Trials with Caroline’s daughter Flora, before moving to his current rider, Pippa Royle.

Annabel Finston (Grafelles) and Jasmine Underwood (Indian Girl G) complete the junior squad.

On the young rider squad, Ellie Fredericks – daughter of five-star winners Lucinda Fredericks and Clayton Fredericks, who are now divorced – makes her British squad debut, riding Lucinda’s Pure Trendsetter.

Daisy Bathe, daughter of British championship rider Charlotte Bathe (née Hollingsworth), joins her on the squad riding her grandmother Mary Hollingsworth’s Mexican Wave.

In addition, Finn Healy, who competes on young rider squad with Amy Hawley’s Treamble, is the son of a four-star rider in Sarah Healy.

Barnie Brotherton (his mother Naomi’s DHI King Nelson), Maja Hullah (Articus) and Millie Juleff (her own and her father Darren’s Donateur) have also been selected for the young rider squad.

