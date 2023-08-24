They’re back! Time to nominate your equine and human heroes in 2023 H&H Awards





They’re back! And nominations are open for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023 in partnership with NAF.

Now in their eighth year, the Horse & Hound Awards celebrate the equine and human heroes of our industry, with H&H readers nominating and voting for the winners. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2023 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year, we are planning to welcome some 300 people including Olympic and Paralympic stars to our awards ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, for a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing.

Winners at last year’s H&H Awards included Nicola Wilson – who brought the audience to their feet as she walked up on stage to take the inspiration award, seven months after she was seriously injured in a fall at Badminton – and The late Queen’s Fell pony, Carltonlima Emma.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We are excited to launch the eighth Horse & Hound Awards today and to welcome back NAF, our long-standing headline partner, as well as all the sponsors of the individual awards.

“This year we look forward to taking the awards to a new venue and we have given the awards categories a refresh. Rather than one horse of the year, we will be looking for an equine hero in each Olympic discipline and showing, which gives us a brilliant opportunity to celebrate more of the horses our readers love so much.

“We’ll also, of course, laud the human stars of the year – both those winning the big trophies in equestrian sport and those toiling behind the scenes to support others’ dreams, big or small.”

NAF UK marketing manager Isla Boxall-Loomes added: “Our partnership with Horse & Hound is extremely important to us and we are delighted to be involved with the awards once again.

“We are enjoying a summer of thrilling sport as we build towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of a number of talented horses and riders on the night itself.

“The awards also offer the opportunity to acknowledge those unsung heroes who are pivotal to the industry we love and we are excited to see who comes through via the nomination process and the differences they have made.”

Nominations can be made on the H&H website until 5pm on 21 September. The shortlists will be announced in print and online on 19 October, and readers will have a week to vote.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony on 22 November.

The Horse & Hound Awards 2023 categories are:

Stretch & Flex by Equilibrium Dressage Horse of the Year

Black Nova Designs Event Horse of the Year

Whickr Showjumping Horse of the Year

Equo Show Horse of the Year

HorseDialog Professional Rider of the Year

Spillers Horse Feeds Amateur Rider of the Year

Tommy Hilfiger Young Rider of the Year

NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

Absorbine Groom of the Year

NAF Natural VetCare Unsung Hero of the Year

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

Agria Horse of a Lifetime

The Horse & Hound Podcast Inspiration of the Year

The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award (open to public nominations, but no voting)

