



The horse who may not be a megastar, but has changed lives and deserves recognition for what he has done for people.

A new award introduced last year, the inaugural winner of the Agria Horse of a Lifetime title was Carltonlima Emma: The late Queen’s beloved hack.

The Queen’s stud groom and manager Terry Pendry bought the Fell pony from Thomas Capstick when she was eight. Aged nine, she had a foal by Murthwaite Look At Me, named Balmoral Vision, after which she was produced for the show ring by Lizzie Briant, who collected the award on the night. Emma had a short but successful showing career, including Cuddy supreme champion at Devon County, and qualifying for HOYS ridden finals and the Olympia mountain and moorland supreme championships final. She also appeared in three pageants at Royal Windsor.

Following her retirement from competition, she went on to be hacked out in Windsor Great Park by The Queen for 15 years, their final ride on 18 July 2022. Emma achieved worldwide fame at the age of 26 as she waited patiently for Her Majesty’s coffin to arrive in Windsor.

Terry Pendry said: “Her Majesty adored Emma. She was a comfortable ride, and sure-footed. Emma always enjoyed a carrot out of a brown paper bag after riding.”

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 24 August, close at 5pm on 21 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a horse or pony for the Agria Horse of a Lifetime award

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2023

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for the eighth year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2023 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year, we are planning a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com