



Celebrating upcoming talent. Nominees must be under-25 on the day of the H&H Awards (22 November 2023).

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 24 August, close at 5pm on 21 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a rider for the Tommy Hilfiger Young Rider of the Year award

Previous winners of this award include:

2022: Joe Stockdale , showjumper

, showjumper 2021: Ruby Hughes , dressage rider and vaulter

, dressage rider and vaulter 2020: Tabitha Kyle , showjumper

, showjumper 2019: Finn Healy , eventing

, eventing 2018: Lottie Fry , dressage rider

, dressage rider 2017: Will Furlong, eventer

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2023

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for the eighth year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2023 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year, we are planning a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com