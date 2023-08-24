



Appreciating the difference this skilled professional has made to a horse or horses’ lives, and to their owners’ too.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 24 August, close at 5pm on 21 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a vet for the Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year award

Previous winners of this award include:

Emily Willoughby of EW Equine Vets

Elizabeth Frew of Kings Bounty Equine

of Kings Bounty Equine Tim Randle

Ken Anderson

Alistair Field

Natalie McGoldrick

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2023

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for the eighth year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2023 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year, we are planning a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com