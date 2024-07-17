The key to a healthy, happy summer *Promotion*





For many equestrians summer is the season they look forward to the most. There is no greater feeling than riding in the evening sunshine after a long day at work, or spending your weekends at the yard pampering your horse and catching up with friends.

but we know that accidents can still happen, and horses might unexpectedly face injury or illness.

There might not be mud or mucking out to contend with during summer months, but horses still need careful management, and the warmer temperatures can bring their own set of challenges.

Flies

Horse flies and midges are the nemesis for horses and riders alike. Not only can flies be irritating, but bites can be painful, and carry the risk of spreading disease, or producing an allergic reaction. Along with your day-to-day grooming products, you might want to consider keeping fly repellents to hand, and fly rugs and masks can also be useful to protect your equine.

Suncare

Like humans, some horses can be susceptible to sunburn, particularly if they live out, have a thin coat, or pink skin. Horses’ noses and heels are more at risk of sunburn, where there is less hair coverage, and using a horse-safe sunscreen that has UVA and UVB protection can help prevent burning. Providing adequate shade and shelter is essential, and using a fly mask with a muzzle guard, can also be useful for additional protection.

Riding in the heat

With such long and wet UK winters, equines rejoice when the sun eventually comes out. But you should be cautious when exercising your horse on hotter days, and aim to ride during the cooler periods such as early in the morning or in the evening. You should also adapt your lengths of rides accordingly with shorter and less intense sessions during warmer days, and take your horse’s fitness levels into consideration for the work you are asking of them.

Hydration

Whether your horse is at rest in a paddock or at peak fitness for competition, keeping them hydrated is essential. Make sure water troughs and buckets are kept clean, and that fresh water is always available. You should also be aware of the signs of dehydration in horses, which can include lethargy, thick and sticky saliva, producing dark urine, or not passing urine for long periods. If you have any concerns that your horse might be dehydrated you should seek immediate veterinary advice.

Summer feeding

During summer it is important to be aware of your horse’s weight, particularly if they are a native or a good doer. Overweight horses have the risk of developing laminitis or equine metabolic syndrome*, and in the UK up to 50% of horses are classed as obese. Monitoring your horse’s weight is an important part of their everyday care, and using body condition scoring can be useful to keep track. You should always be aware of how much your horse is eating, but for those who might want to offer the occasional summer treat, certain fruits and vegetables can be given to horses on occasion and as part of a balanced diet, such as melons, strawberries, bananas, and celery.

