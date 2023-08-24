



The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award winner is selected by a panel to celebrate the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is unparalleled and worthy of sincerest praise.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 24 August, close at 5pm on 21 September, and can be submitted via the link below. Although the winner of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel, nominations are open to the public.

Nominate an individual for the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award

Previous worthy winners of this award include:

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2023

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for the eighth year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which will be decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2023 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year, we are planning a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com