Lucinda Green named worthy winner of Horse & Hound lifetime achievement award

With six Badminton wins on six horses, not to mention countless championship medals, Lucinda Green is the hugely deserving winner of the 2020 H&H lifetime achievement award.

Former Badminton media director Julian Seaman, a former rival of Lucinda’s on the eventing circuit, presented her with the award, the last to be announced during this year’s three-part virtual ceremony.

“I’m very touched to win this,” she said. “What I’ve done with my life has been a huge and exciting journey with the help of so many people – there’s no way I could have done it without them. I’m just the lucky one who got my name out there.

“And my goodness we’ve had some fun. Heartbreak, too – for every one fabulous moment there are nine disappointments, but I have had plenty of fabulous moments and I’m so grateful to have this recognised on behalf of those wonderful people who helped make it happen.”

In a video created to mark her award, Lucinda charts her journey, from travelling to her riding lessons on the back of her nanny’s bicycle — “before the police stopped me and I had to take the bus” — to her first Badminton win on her “great love” Be Fair.

She remembers her many British team appearances and medals, the lessons that made her an eventing legend and her debt to her late trainer Pat Burgess, not to mention her top horses: Be Fair, Killaire, George, Regal Realm, Wideawake and Beagle Bay.

“What was common to all of them is they had a very, very special quality, which is hard to identify – it’s heart, it’s spirit, it’s wanting to do it for you,” she said.

H&H Editor in Chief Sarah Jenkins added: “Six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green has been a heroine to and inspiration for so many riders at all levels, and has given so much back to the sport – she’s also one of the nicest people you could meet, with time, charm and kindness for everyone.

“Lucinda is such a deserving winner of the H&H lifetime achievement award, and watching her interview with Julian Seaman reiterates quite how much Lucinda has achieved in the sport. She reminds us as well just what goes into creating the magical moments we so enjoy as spectators, heartbreak and all.

“She truly is remarkable – a superlative horsewoman and born storyteller – and it is an honour to be able to give her this award, which I know has pride of place by her TV!”