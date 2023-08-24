



Recognising the sacrifice made by this volunteer to enable others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 24 August, close at 5pm on 21 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a volunteer for the NAF Natural VetCare Unsung Hero of the Year award

Previous winners of this award include:

2022: Phil Wadey & Sarah Bucks : British Horse Society (BHS) access champions

: British Horse Society (BHS) access champions 2021: Adrian Bigg , for his work preserving rights of way

, for his work preserving rights of way 2020: Aged 81, Esme Fordham for her unstinting work at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary

for her unstinting work at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary 2019: Olivia Robertson

2018: Keith Watkins

2017: Mary Tuckett

2016: Jane Cepok

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2023

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for the eighth year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2023 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year, we are planning a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com