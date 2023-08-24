



Honouring the greatest rider of the year, who is a hero and an inspiration to others, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 24 August, close at 5pm on 21 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a rider for the HorseDialog Professional Rider of the Year award

Previous winners of this award include:

2022: Laura Collett, Badminton winner, adding a second five-star title to her win at Pau in 2020, plus Tokyo Olympic eventing team gold

2021: Tom McEwen, winner of Tokyo Olympic eventing team gold and individual silver medallist

2020: Charlotte Dujardin, who was selected as professional rider of the decade (2011-2020) in last year's special ceremony

2019: Piggy French, who won Badminton for the first time among a record 14 internationals, including Blenheim CCI4*-L, was second at Burghley on Vanir Kamira and took European team silver with Quarrycrest Echo

2018: Ros Canter, who became eventing individual world champion at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon

2017: Nicola Wilson, who took team gold and individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships

2016: Charlotte Dujardin, who added a second individual Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and helped the Brits to team silver

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2023

The Horse & Hound Awards are back for the eighth year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

As ever, the H&H Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2023 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

This year, we are planning a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire where some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing. If you’d like to join us, you can book an individual ticket or a platinum table for 10 people at www.hhawardsuk.com