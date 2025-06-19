‘Profoundly disturbing scenes’: FEI opens investigation into Olympic rider’s whipping horse caught on video





The FEI has opened its investigation into Australian Olympic rider Heath Ryan, after a video showing “abusive training techniques” was posted online.

H&H reported last week that the 66-year-old rider, who competed at the 2008 Games in dressage and evented to four-star level, had been suspended by Equestrian Australia (EA), which had been mirrored by the FEI. The latter has confirmed it will lead the investigation, working with EA.

“The scenes depicted are profoundly disturbing and stand in stark opposition to the core values of FEI horse welfare,” said FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez.

“The FEI has opened an investigation to thoroughly examine all the facts and determine further disciplinary action under the FEI rules and regulations. We are committed to ensuring that any behaviour which puts horse welfare at risk is dealt with firmly and fairly.”

EA chief executive Sam Jones said she welcomed the FEI’s investigation.

“It is both appropriate and welcome that FEI leads the investigation of this matter,” she said.

“Equestrian Australia remains extremely concerned about the incident and allegations, and we will support the FEI in any way we can. We know our community is keen for answers, but we would ask for patience as the FEI rightly follows a thorough and fair process, in line with their policies and procedures.”

In a statement last week, Heath said the video was taken two years ago, of a horse called Nico, who was six at the time. He said it was part of a “rescue mission”; that the horse came to him as the only other option for him was to be put down. He said the horse, who had badly injured his previous owner, is now happy and thriving in a new home.

Anyone who saw the incident or has relevant information or evidence is asked to email the FEI at welfare@fei.org.

