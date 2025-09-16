



Who are the favourites for the individual medals among the Agria Blenheim European Championships riders? Will a Brit take the title? Or will gold go elsewhere?

The best in Europe go head to head in Oxfordshire this week (17-21 September) and we have the lowdown on who to keep an eye on…

Blenheim European Championships riders: individual favourites

(in alphabetical order)

Sebastien Cavaillon (FRA)

Wild cards, as championship debutants, but Sebastien and Elipso De La Vigne have won twice at four-star and been third at Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-S – probably would have won if the rider’s stopwatch hadn’t stopped across country.

Laura Collett (GBR)

Laura and London 52 are the stars of the British squad, who should be set to battle with Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH again for the individual title, as they did at the Paris Olympics last year. They have no weak phase and recently added a 14th international victory to their tally, at the first CCI4*-S at Scone Palace, proving they are on song.

Malin Hansen-Hotopp (GER)

Strong Blenheim form as Carlitos Quidditch K and Malin won the CCI4*-L here in 2022. They were team silver medallists at the 2023 Europeans and can go better than the individual 19th they recorded then, with two top-six finishes at five-star since.

Michael Jung (GER)

The reigning Olympic champions, Michael and FischerChipmunk FRH will start as favourites, with a superb record and the almost certain prospect of being top-two after dressage. Michael is a three-time European champion.

Lara De Leidekerke-Meier (BEL)

Lara stepped into the elite ranks when she won at five-star at Luhmühlen Horse Trials last year on her ride here, the home-bred Hooney D’Arville, and followed up with 14th at Badminton. Could she get a medal at her seventh senior Europeans?

Piggy March (GBR)

Halo is a rare five-star stallion, who Piggy has been touting as “put on this planet for championships”, and he’s got Blenheim form, having won the eight- and nine-year-olds here in 2022 and been sixth in the CCI4*-L in 2023. This is Piggy’s first championship since individual silver and team gold in 2021.

Tom McEwen (GBR)

JL Dublin was a double European gold medallist with Nicola Wilson in 2021. He’s had a raft of great results since Tom took over the ride, spearheaded by Olympic success last year, as well as the odd blip, including a rider fall at the 2023 Europeans. Should be very useful team contributors and could be individual medallists on their day.

Astier Nicolas (FRA)

Astier, an individual silver medallist at the Rio Olympics, knows how to be competitive at championships. Alertamalib’Or’s only previous appearance at one was unimpressive, but on form with recent second at Bramham CCI4*-S.

Jerôme Robiné (GER)

Black Ice and Jérôme have a super jumping record (one frangible breakage being their only cross-country fault together and no more than one down since mid-2023). Seventh at the 2023 Europeans and 20th at Badminton this spring, when dressage let them down.

Bubby Upton (GBR)

A thrilling senior championship debut for Bubby. A fiercely determined and intelligent rider, who’s returned from a serious spinal injury, she has plenty of championship experience in under-21s and a smart partner in 10-year-old Its Cooley Time. This is a different league, but she could be a wild card for an individual medal.

Felix Vogg (SUI)

Another experienced championship rider, who pilots a horse debuting at the level in Frieda. She’s had good results, along with the odd blip. But Felix could surprise us on an under-the-radar mount, as at last year’s Olympics, where he was eighth on Dao De L’Ocean.

Blenheim European Championships individual medal predictions

Gold: Laura Collett and London 52 (GBR)

Silver: Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (GER)

Bronze: Tom McEwen and JL Dublin (GBR)

For a full assessment of all the Blenheim European Championships riders and horses, buy this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (issue dated 18 September) for our complete form guide, plus an exclusive look back at the 2005 Europeans at Blenheim with Zara Tindall.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from the Blenheim European Championships and other major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now