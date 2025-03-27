Three Brits, Michael Jung and top US riders to go head to head at Kentucky





Tom McEwen, Harry Meade and Lucienne Bellissimo look set to fly the flag for Britain at Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event (24 to 27 April) as entries for the 2025 US spring five-star are announced.

Former winners Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH, the reigning Olympic champions who landed the Kentucky title for Germany in 2022, are among the 42 combinations on the 2025 Kentucky Three-Day Event entries list.

Tom and Harry are both listed with horses who are also entered at Mars Badminton Horse Trials. The proximity of the two CCI5*s in the calendar means that these horses will only run at one or the other.

Tom’s possible rides are the two-time Kentucky runner-up and Olympic team gold medallist JL Dublin (pictured, top), and Brookfield Quality, with whom Tom finished third at Pau 2024. Both also hold Badminton entries.

Harry has a trio of potential contenders. Superstition, fifth at Kentucky on his five-star debut in 2021, has since garnered experience at this level at Maryland and Burghley; former William Fox-Pitt ride Grafennacht and Et Hop Du Matz.

Harry’s complex Badminton entry means he can ride two, potentially three, of the five horses he has in the mix for the British event. These five horses include the three entered for Kentucky.

Lucienne is a US-based Brit. She is entered with Dyri, a 13-year-old with an impressive four-star record. This will be a five-star debut for both horse and rider.

British-based New Zealand eventing stars Tim and Jonelle Price, who have both been on previous Kentucky podiums, are among the international competitors set to cross the pond. Jonelle is on the list with her Paris Olympic mare Hiarado, Tim with the flash chestnut Jarillo, reigning Blenheim champion Happy Boy and 2021 Pau winner Falco.

Ireland has one potential contender in Joseph Murphy and Calmaro, who are also entered at Badminton. The same is true for Belgium, as 2024 Luhmühlen five-star winners Lara De Liedekerke-Meier and Hooney D’Arville feature on both lists.

The home side accounts for 21 entries. Three of these are held by Boyd Martin. Boyd’s Paris 2024 campaigner Fedarman B, who scooped a top-10 finish at the Olympics and fifth at Pau in 2024, spearheads the trio. He is also entered with Luke 140 and Commando 3.

Buck Davidson is set to bring his experienced five-star partner Sorocaima, sixth here last year,

US Olympian Caroline Pamukcu has a brace of rides in She’s The One and HSH Double Sixteen, as does Jennie Brannigan with Twilightslastgleam and FE Lifestyle – the latter of which is also entered at Badminton.

