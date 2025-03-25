



A total of 16 combinations are on the 2025 Mars Badminton Horse Trials wait list, plus a choice of potential third starters for Britain’s Harry Meade.

This is the largest Badminton wait list since 2022, which was the first post-Covid running of the Gloucestershire five-star. There was no wait list in 2023 and just three combinations for 2024.

The 2025 Badminton wait list features six Brits, plus competitors from France, Brazil, Ireland and Austria.

Britain’s Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy, who have competed at Badminton on three occasions, are at the top of the list.

Second on the Badminton wait list is elite amateur Lauren Innes and the 15-year-old Global Fision M for New Zealand. This pair will be seeking their sixth CCI5* and fourth Badminton start.

Britain’s Helen Bates and Carpe Diem completed on their Badminton debut in 2024. They hope to return in 2025 and are third on the wait list.

Other British riders on the wait list include: Jack Pinkney (Rehy Revelation), Selina Milnes (Gelmer), Tom Bird (Cowling Hot Gossip) and Fiona Kashel (Creevagh Silver De Haar).

Harry Meade will ride two, potentially three, of the five horses he has qualified. Grafennacht and Annaghmor Valoner are on the accepted entries list. These are also double-entered with Cavalier Crystal, Superstition and Et Hop Du Matz – if all other horses are accepted from the wait list, Harry will be allowed to start on a third horse.

The list of entries for the 2025 event (8 to 11 May) was revealed yesterday (24 March). Badminton allows 85 combinations to start each year – 86 feature on the accepted entries as this includes a double entry by New Zealand’s Tim Price. Tim can choose to start on two, rather than three, as Harry’s entry is done in a way in which the Brit would be permitted to ride a third horse, should everyone else be accepted.

Horses on the wait list replace those who withdraw from the accepted entries list up until 2pm on Sunday, 4 May.

The full 2025 Badminton Horse Trials wait list is as follows:

Nicky Hill (GBR) MGH Bingo Boy

Lauren Innes (NZL) Global Fision M

Helen Bates (GBR) Carpe Diem

Patrick Whelan (IRL) Ikoon Lan

Harald Ambros (AUT) Vitorio du Montet

Jack Pinkney (GBR) Rehy Revelation

Selina Milnes (GBR) Gelmer

Joseph Murphy (IRL) Belline Fighting Spirit

Ian Cassells (IRL) Master Point

Tom Bird (GBR) Cowling Hot Gossip

Raphael Losano (BRA) Withington

Fiona Kashel (GBR) Creevagh Silver De Haar

Arthur Marx (FRA) Church’Ile

Tayla Mason (NZL) Centennial

Fred Scala (IRL) Everon Vivendi

Hollie Swain (NZL) Solo

Cavalier Crystal, Superstition and Et Hop Du Matz – at the bottom of the wait list as potential third horses for Harry Meade, but also double-entered with Grafennacht and Annaghmore Valoner

