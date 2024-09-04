



The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course for the 2024 event (5-8 September) has been designed again by the USA’s Derek di Grazia.

The track has 30 numbered fences and is 6420m long (almost four miles), with an optimum time of 11min 16sec.

Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course: fence by fence

Fence 1: Defender Starter

Fence 2: Lambert’s Sofa

Fence 3: Quilter Cheviot Picnic Table

Fence 4ab: Mars Equestrian Arena Brushes

Fence 4a

Fence 4b direct route

Fence 4b long route

Fence 5abc: Defender Valley

Fence 5a

Fence 5b

Fence 5c direct route

Fence 5c long route – riders have to loop back round against the direction of travel to jump this

Fence 6: Trakehner

Fence 6 side view

Fence 7abcde: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit

Fence 7ab direct route

Fence 7c direct route

Fence de direct route

Fence 7a long route

Fence 7b long route

Fence 7c long route

Fence 7d long route

Fence 7e long route

Fence 8ab: Defender Valley

Fence 8a

Fence 8b direct route

Fence 8b long route

Fence 9: Pedigree Rails

Fences 10ab and 11babc: Trout Hatchery

Fence 10a

Horses then have the opportunity to wet their feet through this unnumbered pond

Fence 10b

Fence 11a direct route

Fence 11bc direct route

Fence 11ab long route – this alternative route is quite circuitous

Fence 11c long route

Fence 12: Log Stack

Fence 13: Horseware Ireland Triple Bar

Fences 14 and 15abc: Joules at the Maltings

Fence 14

Fence 15a

Fence 15b direct route

Fence 15c direct route

Fence 15b long route

Fence 15c long route

Fence 16ab: Rolex Corners

Fence 16a direct route

Fence 16b direct route

Fence 16a long route – this alternative involves looping back round away from the direction of the course

Fence 16b long route

Fence 17: Pol Roger Table

Fence 18ab: LeMieux Stable Yard

Fence 18a

Fence 18b

Fence 19: Pardubice

Fence 20: Irish Horse Board Cottesmore Leap

Fence 20 direct route

Fence 20 alternative

Fence 21ab: Fairfax & Favor at Keepers

Fence 21a direct route

Fence 21b direct route

Fence 21a long route

Fence 21b long route

Fence 22 and 23abc: Defender Dairy Mound

Fence 22 direct route

Fence 23ab direct route

Fence 23c direct route

Fence 23a long route – the alternative here is time-consuming

Fence 23b long route

As well as the full long route above, there is this fence 23c alternative, which can be used after taking the direct route 23ab or following a run-out at the direct 23c.

Fence 24: Rolex Grand Slam at Capability’s Cutting

There isn’t a huge difference between the two fence options here. This one is closer to the slope up out of the cutting

This is probably a touch slower and is further from the slope

Fence 25: Agria Lifetime Equine Slate Mine

Fence 25 direct route

Fence 25 long route

Fence 26abc: Boodles Raindance

Fence 26a

Fence 26b

Fence 26c

Fences 27 and 28: Defender Lion Bridge

Fence 27

Fence 28 direct route

Fence 28 alternative – this will not take a great deal of extra time

Fence 29: My Name’5 Doddie

Fence 30: Defender Finale

