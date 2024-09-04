{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Would you jump this? Check out every fence on the 2024 Burghley cross-country course

    • The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course for the 2024 event (5-8 September) has been designed again by the USA’s Derek di Grazia.

    The track has 30 numbered fences and is 6420m long (almost four miles), with an optimum time of 11min 16sec.

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course: fence by fence

    Fence 1: Defender Starter

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 1

    Fence 2: Lambert’s Sofa

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 2

    Fence 3: Quilter Cheviot Picnic Table

    Fence 4ab: Mars Equestrian Arena Brushes

    Fence 4a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 4a

    Fence 4b direct route

    Fence 4b long route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 4b direct

    Fence 5abc: Defender Valley

    Fence 5a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 5a

    Fence 5b

    Fence 5c direct route

    Fence 5c long route – riders have to loop back round against the direction of travel to jump this

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 5c long

    Fence 6: Trakehner

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 6

    Fence 6 side view

    Fence 7abcde: Holland Cooper Leaf Pit

    Fence 7ab direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 7ab direct

    Fence 7c direct route

    Fence de direct route

    Fence 7a long route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 7a alternative

    Fence 7b long route

    Fence 7c long route

    Fence 7d long route

    Fence 7e long route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 7e long route

    Fence 8ab: Defender Valley

    Fence 8a

    Fence 8b direct route

    Fence 8b long route

    Fence 9: Pedigree Rails

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 9

    Fences 10ab and 11babc: Trout Hatchery

    Fence 10a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 10a

    Horses then have the opportunity to wet their feet through this unnumbered pond

    Fence 10b

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 10b

    Fence 11a direct route

    Fence 11bc direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 11bc

    Fence 11ab long route – this alternative route is quite circuitous

    Fence 11c long route

    Fence 12: Log Stack

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 12

    Fence 13: Horseware Ireland Triple Bar

    Fences 14 and 15abc: Joules at the Maltings

    Fence 14

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 14

    Fence 15a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 15a

    Fence 15b direct route

    Fence 15c direct route

    Fence 15b long route

    Fence 15c long route

    Fence 16ab: Rolex Corners

    Fence 16a direct route

    Fence 16b direct route

    Fence 16a long route – this alternative involves looping back round away from the direction of the course

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 16a long route

    Fence 16b long route

    Fence 17: Pol Roger Table

    Fence 18ab: LeMieux Stable Yard

    Fence 18a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 18a

    Fence 18b

    Fence 19: Pardubice

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 19

    Fence 20: Irish Horse Board Cottesmore Leap

    Fence 20 direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 20

    Fence 20 alternative

    Fence 21ab: Fairfax & Favor at Keepers

    Fence 21a direct route

    Fence 21b direct route

    Fence 21a long route

    Fence 21b long route

    Fence 22 and 23abc: Defender Dairy Mound

    Fence 22 direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 22 direct route

    Fence 23ab direct route

    Fence 23c direct route

    Fence 23a long route – the alternative here is time-consuming

    Fence 23b long route

    As well as the full long route above, there is this fence 23c alternative, which can be used after taking the direct route 23ab or following a run-out at the direct 23c.

    Fence 24: Rolex Grand Slam at Capability’s Cutting

    There isn’t a huge difference between the two fence options here. This one is closer to the slope up out of the cutting

    This is probably a touch slower and is further from the slope

    Fence 25: Agria Lifetime Equine Slate Mine

    Fence 25 direct route

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 25 direct route

    Fence 25 long route

    Fence 26abc: Boodles Raindance

    Fence 26a

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 26a

    Fence 26b

    Fence 26c

    Fences 27 and 28: Defender Lion Bridge

    Fence 27

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 27

    Fence 28 direct route

    Fence 28 alternative – this will not take a great deal of extra time

    Fence 29: My Name’5 Doddie

    Fence 30: Defender Finale

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course fence 30

    You may like...