



The latest Defender Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals mean there has been a change of pathfinder for the event (5-8 September), which starts with the first trot-up tomorrow.

Tim Price has withdrawn Jean-Louis Stauffer’s and his own Coup De Coeur Dudevin – the 2022 Maryland 5 Star winner – who was drawn as number one. Dorset-based New Zealand rider Tim will still compete on Viscount Viktor (number 33), owned by Glynn Norcutt, Ginny Rusher and his rider, and his own and the Giannamores’ Vitali, who is the last horse to go as number 83.

Harry Meade has also confirmed which of the five horses he has entered he will run. The British rider is now the pathfinder with his own and Mandy Gray’s Superstition (number two), who makes his British five-star debut after three top-10 placings at US five-stars.

Harry also competes with two mares – Charlotte Opperman’s Cavalier Crystal (number 30), who was third at Burghley last year, and five-star debutante and Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L winner Annaghmore Valoner (number 80), owned by Dinah and Stephen Posford and their daughter Juliet Carter.

This means Harry’s popular grey five-star stalwart Away Cruising (owned by Jane Dear and Charlotte Opperman) is left at home this time, and Mandy Gray’s Et Hop Du Matz has to wait for another occasion for his first tilt at the level.

The latest Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals also include US combination Meghan O’Donoghue and Palm Crescent, who belongs to William Duhring and Meghan, and Toshiyuki Tanaka and Jefferson JRA, owned by the Japan Equestrian Federation, who were part of the bronze medal-winning team at the recent Paris Olympics for Japan and had been aiming for a Burghley debut.

