Top-10 contender among latest Burghley withdrawals: ‘A cautious but sensible decision’





Top-10 contenders Tom Rowland and Dreamliner are among the latest Defender Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals ahead of the event next week (5-8 September).

“It’s a hard decision but our inexplicable fall on the flat at Hartpury has affected our final preparations and Burghley is not the sort of place you go even 5% short of best form,” said Gloucestershire-based British rider Tom. “I’m certain that this cautious but sensible decision is in Dreamer’s best interests, and the reward will come with the future longevity of his career. We are already thinking ahead to Badminton next spring.”

Tom and Dreamliner finished seventh at Badminton Horse Trials in May, so had a good chance of a placing at Burghley. They had been set to start as number 55.

The 14-year-old grey Dreamliner was bred by his owners Mark and Angela Chamberlayne, by Jumbo. Tom took over the ride on him from Oliver Townend last year. Oliver won twice at CCI4*-S with him and was 12th in the five-star at Luhmühlen Horse Trials in 2022.

Tom added: “I have so many aspirations at Burghley, and to have gone there with a competitive horse like Dreamer, is, well, the dream. Huge thanks to Chamberlayne family and the whole team that looks after him. Sorry not have pulled this one off, but next time. All the very best of luck to this year’s competitors.”

Other recent Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals include British first-timer Rosie Bradley-Hole with Sarah Gordon Wild’s Romantic (number 48), who were 19th at Badminton in the spring, and US visitors Will Faudree on Mama’s Magic Way (number 43), owned by Jennifer Mosing and Sterling Silver Stables, who were 16th at Burghley last year.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now